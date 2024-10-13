Inactives: Falcons at Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N. C. -- Linebacker Troy Anderson will miss his second game in a row.
The Falcons (3-2) are set to the play the Panthers (1-4) at 4:25 p.m. Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
The other inactives for the Falcons include: defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus, guard/center Jovaughn Gwyn, running back Jase McClellan, offensive tackle Brandon Parker and offensive guard Elijah Wilkinson.
Linebacker Nate Landman, who returned to practice from a calf and quad injury Wednesday, was activated to the 53-man roster on Saturday by the Falcons.
Cornerback Kevin King, who made a comeback after he was out of football for two seasons, was released by the Falcons on Friday and re-signed to the practice squad Saturday.
King and center Matt Hennessy were promoted from the practice squad to the game-day roster Saturday.
Also, veteran linebacker Rashaan Evans was released from the practice squad.
The inactives for the Panthers: outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, cornerback Shemar Bartholomew, linebacker Josey Jewell, center Andrew Raym, offensive lineman Jarrett Kingston, tight end Tommy Tremble and offensive tackle Taylor Moton.
