Atlanta Falcons

Inactives: Falcons at Buccaneers

Former starter Richie Grant, who’s played 19 snaps in 2024, to replace Justin Simmons
San Francisco 49ers tight end Charlie Woerner (89) cannot catch the ball as Falcons safety Richie Grant (27) put pressure during the third quarter on Sunday, October 16, 2020. B Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

San Francisco 49ers tight end Charlie Woerner (89) cannot catch the ball as Falcons safety Richie Grant (27) put pressure during the third quarter on Sunday, October 16, 2020. B Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com
By
1 hour ago

TAMPA, Fla. -- Safety Richie Grant, who lost his starting job last season, is set to start against the Bucs in a big NFC South matchup on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

Safety Justin Simmons was declared inactive on Sunday.

Grant, who started 15 of 17 games last season, has played 19 snaps on defense this season. Grant has been used in some dime packages. He struggled to cover tight ends last season before losing his job to DeMarcco Hellams late last season.

The remaining actives are running back Jase McClellan, inside linebacker Troy Andersen, defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus, offensive guard Elijah Wilkinson, offensive tackle Brandon Parker and defensive tackle Kentavius Street.

The Bucs inactives: wide receiver Mike Evans, defensive line Greg Gaines, offensive guard Royce Newman, quarterback Michael Pratt, outside linebacker Jose Ramirez and safety Tykee Smith.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper and has been on the staff since 2003. D. Orlando strives to provide inside information into the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, coaching moves, offseason business moves, draft and games.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Credit: TNS

Falcons injury report: LB Troy Andersen is out; S Justin Simmons is doubtful
Placeholder Image

Credit: Credit: TNS

Tampa Bay reeling from injuries to wide receivers
Placeholder Image

Credit: Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Brandon Dorlus is last Falcons rookie draft pick waiting to see playing time
Placeholder Image

Credit: Credit: AP

Bucs' Chris Godwin to have surgery, likely out for season. Fellow WR Mike Evans to miss 3...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons promote OLB Demone Harris, CB Natrone Brooks to game-day roster
Falcons injury report: LB Troy Andersen is out; S Justin Simmons is doubtful
Falcons defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake believes the pass rush is evolving
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Here’s what you need to know about Georgia’s ballot questions
How the AJC covered the John Peek murders featured on ‘Dateline’ Oct. 25
Everything you need to know about Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech