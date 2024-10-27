Inactives: Falcons at Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. -- Safety Richie Grant, who lost his starting job last season, is set to start against the Bucs in a big NFC South matchup on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.
Safety Justin Simmons was declared inactive on Sunday.
Grant, who started 15 of 17 games last season, has played 19 snaps on defense this season. Grant has been used in some dime packages. He struggled to cover tight ends last season before losing his job to DeMarcco Hellams late last season.
The remaining actives are running back Jase McClellan, inside linebacker Troy Andersen, defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus, offensive guard Elijah Wilkinson, offensive tackle Brandon Parker and defensive tackle Kentavius Street.
The Bucs inactives: wide receiver Mike Evans, defensive line Greg Gaines, offensive guard Royce Newman, quarterback Michael Pratt, outside linebacker Jose Ramirez and safety Tykee Smith.
Credit: Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com