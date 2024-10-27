Inactives: Falcons at Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. -- Safety Richie Grant, who lost his starting job last season, is set to start against the Bucs in a big NFC South matchup on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

Safety Justin Simmons was declared inactive on Sunday.

Grant, who started 15 of 17 games last season, has played 19 snaps on defense this season. Grant has been used in some dime packages. He struggled to cover tight ends last season before losing his job to DeMarcco Hellams late last season.