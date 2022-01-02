Hamburger icon
Inactives: Falcons at Bills

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs in front of Atlanta Falcons cornerback Fabian Moreau during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs in front of Atlanta Falcons cornerback Fabian Moreau during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Credit: Tony Avelar

Credit: Tony Avelar

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

ORCHARD PARK, New York -- It’s snowing in Buffalo.

Cornerback Fabian Moreau (ribs) is inactive. He didn’t practice last week and was listed as doubtful. Cornerbacks Luther Kirk and Lafayette Pitts were promoted from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements on Saturday.

Tight end Parker Hesse, defensive end Nick Thurman and wide receiver Austin Trammell were promoted to the active roster as COVID-19 placements.

The Falcons activated outside linebacker Brandon Copeland, quarterback Feleipe Franks and safety Richie Grant from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday. The Falcons have nine players remaining on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Franks and Matt Barkley, who was claimed off waivers, are inactive. Josh Rosen will serve as the backup.

Also, offensive guard Josh Andrews and defensive tackle Tyeler Davison are inactive.

Bills’ inactives are wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, running back Matt Breida, tackle Bobby Hart, tight end Tommy Sweeney, defensive tackle Vernon Butler and defensive end Boogie Basham.

