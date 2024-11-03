Inactives: Cowboys at Falcons

Also, right guard Chris Lindstrom (knee), linebacker Troy Andersen (knee) and center Drew Dalman (ankle) were listed as questionable on the final injury report. Dalman was then declared out on Saturday.

Dalman was injured in the third game of the season, against the Chiefs on Sept. 22. Center Ryan Neuzil has filled in admirably for Dalman.

Andersen has not played since he was injured late on a special teams play against the Saints on Sept. 29. Lindstrom was injured against the Buccaneers on Sunday, but was cleared to return.

Safety Justin Simmons (hamstring) was limited, but did not receive a game-day designation. He missed the game last week, and Richie Grant started in his place.

Cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. was limited for personal reasons Friday, while listed with a back injury earlier in the week

Linebacker Kaden Elliss (knee), linebacker Nate Landman (rest) and tight end Charlie Woerner (rest) are all cleared to play without a game-day designation.

Defensive end Demone Harris and cornerback Natrone Brooks were elevated from their practice squad to the active roster for the game on Saturday.

Linebacker Rashaan Evans from the practice squad to the 53-man roster on Saturday.

Evans, a first-round NFL draft pick (22nd overall) of the Titans in 2018, started all 17 games for the Falcons in 2022. He led the team in tackles with 159.

[More AJC coverage of the Falcons]

(Check back at 11:30 a.m. for full list of inactives)