Inactives: Bucs at Falcons

Falcons defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro, who is one of three players taken in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft who have not played this season, is set to make his NFL debut against the Bucs on Thursday.

Orhorhoro, who was the third player taken in the second round and 35th overall, has been inactive for all four Falcons games. He apparently moved ahead of veteran defensive tackle Kentavius Street, who was declared inactive.

The other inactives include: running back Jase McClellan, inside linebacker Troy Andersen, defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus, guard/center Jovaughn Gwyn, guard Elijah Wilkinson and tackle Brandon Parker.