Inactives: Bucs at Falcons

Second-round pick Ruke Orhorhoro set to make his NFL debut
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Josh Johnson is sacked by Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro during the first half of a preseason NFL football game on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Updated 30 minutes ago

Falcons defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro, who is one of three players taken in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft who have not played this season, is set to make his NFL debut against the Bucs on Thursday.

Orhorhoro, who was the third player taken in the second round and 35th overall, has been inactive for all four Falcons games. He apparently moved ahead of veteran defensive tackle Kentavius Street, who was declared inactive.

The other inactives include: running back Jase McClellan, inside linebacker Troy Andersen, defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus, guard/center Jovaughn Gwyn, guard Elijah Wilkinson and tackle Brandon Parker.

The inactives for the Bucs: punter Jake Camarda, wide receiver Trey Palmer, wide receiver Jalen McMillan, safety Antoine Winfield Jr., tackle Luke Goedeke, tight end Devin Culp and defensive tackle Calijah Kancey.

The Falcons also promoted center Matt Hennessy and linebacker Josh Woods to the active roster.

The Bucs promoted punter Trenton Gill, wide receiver Cody Thompson, linebacker Antonio Grier Jr. and wide receiver Sterling Shepard to the game-day roster.

