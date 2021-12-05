Inactive: Buccaneers at Falcons

The Falcons activated Steven Means and promoted running back Qadree Ollison to the game day roster.
They will play against the Buccaneers on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Running back Wayne Gallman and outside linebacker James Vaughters were declared inactive. Defensive tackle John Cominsky, offensive guard Josh Andrews, defensive tackle Mike Pennel and defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard were also inactive.
Tampa Bay inactives: Wide receiver Jaelon Darden, quarterback Kyle Trask, safety Jordan Whitehead, defensive lineman Steve McLendon.
