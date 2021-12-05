ajc logo
Inactive: Buccaneers at Falcons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) is sacked by Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. (6) as he fumbles the ball during the first half Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. (Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) is sacked by Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. (6) as he fumbles the ball during the first half Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. (Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times)

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

The Falcons activated Steven Means and promoted running back Qadree Ollison to the game day roster.

They will play against the Buccaneers on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Running back Wayne Gallman and outside linebacker James Vaughters were declared inactive. Defensive tackle John Cominsky, offensive guard Josh Andrews, defensive tackle Mike Pennel and defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard were also inactive.

Tampa Bay inactives: Wide receiver Jaelon Darden, quarterback Kyle Trask, safety Jordan Whitehead, defensive lineman Steve McLendon.

Atlanta Falcons schedule and scores

Eagles 32, Falcons 6

Buccaneers 48, Falcons 25

Falcons 17, Giants 14

Washington 34, Falcons 30

Falcons 27, Jets 20

Bye Week

Falcons 30, Dolphins 28

Panthers 19, Falcons 13

Falcons 27, Saints 25

Cowboys 43, Falcons 3

Patriots 25, Falcons 0

Falcons 21, Jaguars 14

Tampa Bay at Falcons, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5

Falcons at Carolina, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12

Falcons at San Francisco, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19

Detroit Lions at Falcons, 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26

ajc.com

D. Orlando Ledbetter
Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

