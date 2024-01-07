How the day unfolded: Falcons eliminated from playoffs after drama-less day

At the end of a drama-less day, the Falcons were eliminated from the playoffs and now may be in search of a new head coach after a third consecutive losing season. A fan base is frustrated.

The Buccaneers (9-8) won the NFC South division and are headed to the playoffs. They defeated the lowly Panthers, 9-0. The Falcons (7-10) ended the season with a 48-17 loss to the Saints. There is speculation that owner Athur Blank may choose to move on from head coach Arthur Smith. A decision could come as soon as Monday.

The finality of it all came at 3:37 p.m. At the same minute the Buccaneers game ended, the Saints scored another touchdown following a Falcons’ turnover for a 41-17 lead, their 24th straight points. There would be more. The Saints had a chance to make the playoffs should the Seahawks and Packers lose Sunday afternoon.

Here is how the day unfolded:

11:39 a.m.: The Falcons announced their inactive players for the game. At the top of the list was starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who has been dealing with an ankle injury. Desmond Ridder got the start, the fifth time this up-and-down season that the Falcons have changed starting quarterbacks. Ridder entered as 6-6 as a starter this season.

1 p.m.: The Falcons at the Saints kicked off on CBS 46 and the Buccaneers at Panthers kicked off on Fox 5. Better have fresh batteries. Remote controls all over metro-Atlanta were destined for a workout with televisions switching back and forth all day. One of the analysts for the Falcons-Saints game was none other than Matt Ryan. The Falcons’ botch attempt to move on from the former franchise quarterback is one of the reasons for the team’s recent poor play for two seasons.

1:15 p.m.: Ridder found Jonnu Smith on a 15-yard touchdown pass on the Falcons’ opening drive for a 7-0 lead with 8:42 remaining in the first quarter. The Buccaneers-Panthers game was scoreless.

1:25 p.m.: The Saints answered with an 18-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 7-7 with 5:01 left in the first quarter.

1:30 p.m.: Ridder hits Bijan Robinson on a short pass that goes for 71-yard touchdown less than a minute of game time later. The Falcons led 14-7 with 4:31 left in the first quarter.

1:43 p.m.: The Panthers appeared to have scored a touchdown when receiver DJ Chark dove into the endzone following a 43-yard pass from Bryce Young in the second quarter. However, Chark fumbled before he broke the plane of the endzone, and the Buccaneers recovered. The game remained scoreless.

1:49 p.m.: The Saints evened the score, at 14-14, on a 3-yard run with 11:04 left in the second quarter.

2:01 p.m.: Bad news for the Falcons. The Buccaneers scored first with a 36-yard field goal with 4:13 left in the first half for a 3-0 lead over the Panthers.

2:21 p.m.: More bad news for the Falcons. The Saints took a 17-14 lead with a 24-yard field goal with 56 second left in the half. The drive was set up by a shanked Falcons punt.

2:23 p.m.: The Buccaneers extended their lead to 6-0 with a 57-yard field goal as the first half expired.

2:29 p.m.: The Falcons tied the game at 17-17 when Younghoe Koo kicked a 30-yard field goal as the first half expired.

2:46 p.m.: Ridder threw an interception on the opening drive of the second half. The turnover problem that plagued the Falcons all season hit again.

2:50 p.m.: The Saints capitalized with a 26-yard touchdown reception and a 24-17 lead with 13:01 left in the third quarter.

3:01 p.m.: The Falcons’ thin hopes took a serious blow as the Saints scored on a 39-yard touchdown pass for a 31-17 lead with 8:54 left in the third quarter.

3:04 p.m.: The Panthers missed a 54-yard field goal attempt as time expired in the third quarter and the Buccaneers kept their narrow 6-0 lead.

3:13 p.m.: The Buccaneers took a two-score lead with a 39-yard field goal for a 9-0 lead with 10:18 remaining.

3:15 p.m.: The Falcons failed to convert on a fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line with 1:14 left in the third quarter to remain in a 14-point deficit. The Falcons’ hopes were fading fast.

3:21 p.m.: The Panthers had a 28-yard touchdown run nullified by a penalty with 6:33 remaining. On the ensuing play, the Panthers fumbled and the Buccaneers recovered. The 9-0 lead remained intact.

3:28 p.m.: The Saints take a 34-17 lead with a 24-yard field goal with 10 minutes remaining.

3:34 p.m.: Ridder fumbled a snap that he did not expect and the Saints recovered the ball on the 10-yard line with 9:09 remaining. Ryan, from his announcing booth, said the turnover was “the final nail in the coffin.”

3:37 p.m.: The Saints capitalized with a 10-yard touchdown pass seven seconds later for a 41-17 lead.

3:37 p.m.: The Falcons season officially ends as time expired in the Buccaneers win over the Panthers. It was an interesting juxtaposition that the plays occurred at nearly the same time.

3:59 p.m.: With Logan Whiteside in at quarterback, the Falcons threw another interception that the Saints returned to the 1-yard line.

4 p.m.: The Saints scored on a 1-yard run with 1:10 remaining, rubbing salt in the Falcons’ wounds for a 48-17 lead.

4:05 p.m.: The final horn sounds on the Falcons humiliating loss. Smith was vocal in his meeting with Saints coach Dennis Allen on his displeasure about the final touchdown. So, a little drama afterall.