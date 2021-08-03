ajc logo
How is Dan Quinn doing with the Cowboys? Watch and see

Former Falcon head coach Dan Quinn instructs the defense as a member of the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff in a scene from HBO's Hard Knocks. (Image from YouTube)
Credit: YouTube

Credit: YouTube

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago

The ‘Brotherhood’ is in a new ZIP code.

Former Falcons coach Dan Quinn is in his first season as Dallas’ defensive coordinator. He is joined by a few former Falcons in the latest season of HBO’s training camp series, “Hard Knocks.”

Quinn — who takes over a defense that allowed a franchise-worst 473 points — makes a few appearances in the show’s first trailer ahead of its 10 p.m. Aug. 10 season debut:

The series runs for five episodes, with new episodes airing Tuesdays until the start of the regular season.

This is the Cowboys’ third appearance on the show that started in 2001. Atlanta was featured in the 2014 season under new head coach Mike Smith.

