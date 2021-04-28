History of Falcons drafting quarterbacks

Since 1966, the Falcons have selected a total of 25 quarterbacks in the NFL draft.
The picks range from first overall to 424th in the 17th round — with only a handful having significant longevity in the league.
Duke has been a preferred collegiate playground. A few made No. 7 a fashionable jersey number, others never dressed in a Falcons uniform. Some never played an NFL down.
One reached Hall of Fame status (though not with Atlanta). One led the team to a Super Bowl and held the title of league MVP.
Here are their names:
1966
- Round 1, 16th - Randy Johnson, Texas A&I (now Texas A&M-Kingsville)
- Round 11, 156th - Steve Sloan, Alabama
1967
- Round 7, 162nd - Corey Colehour*, North Dakota
- Round 17, 424th overall - Bill Buckner*, Delta State
1971
- Round 3, 59th - Leo Hart, Duke
1972
- Round 2, 40th - Pat Sullivan, Auburn
1973
- Round 14, 351st - John Madeya*, Louisville
1974
- Round 3, 69th - Kim McQuilken, Lehigh
1975
- Round 1, 1st - Steve Bartkowski, California
- Round 17, 418th - Mitch Anderson*, Northwestern
1979
- Round 6, 154th - Mike Moroski, UC-Davis
1982
- Round 6, 149th - Mike Kelley, Georgia Tech
1984
- Round 6, 148th - Ben Bennett, Duke
1986
- Round 11, 280th - Chris Hegg*, Truman State
1987
- Round 1, 13th - Chris Miller, Oregon
1989
- Round 8, 202nd - Paul Singer*, Western Illinois
1991
- Round 2, 33rd - Brett Favre, Southern Miss
1994
- Round 4, 111th - Perry Klein*, C.W. Post
1997
- Round 7, 204th - Tony Graziani, Oregon
2001
- Round 1, 1st - Michael Vick, Virginia Tech
2002
- Round 5, 158th - Kurt Kittner, Illinois
2004
- Round 3, 90th - Matt Schaub, Virginia
2006
- Round 7, 223rd - D.J. Shockley*, Georgia
2008
- Round 1, 3rd - Matt Ryan, Boston College
2013
- Round 7, 249th - Sean Renfree, Duke
* - Did not play in NFL