History of Falcons drafting quarterbacks

Falcons quarterback Brett Favre drops back to pass against Tampa Bay, Aug. 17, 1991, in Atlanta. (Frank Niemeir/AJC)
Falcons quarterback Brett Favre drops back to pass against Tampa Bay, Aug. 17, 1991, in Atlanta. (Frank Niemeir/AJC)

Atlanta Falcons | 1 hour ago
By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Since 1966, the Falcons have selected a total of 25 quarterbacks in the NFL draft.

The picks range from first overall to 424th in the 17th round — with only a handful having significant longevity in the league.

Duke has been a preferred collegiate playground. A few made No. 7 a fashionable jersey number, others never dressed in a Falcons uniform. Some never played an NFL down.

One reached Hall of Fame status (though not with Atlanta). One led the team to a Super Bowl and held the title of league MVP.

Here are their names:

1966

1967

  • Round 7, 162nd - Corey Colehour*, North Dakota
  • Round 17, 424th overall - Bill Buckner*, Delta State

1971

  • Round 3, 59th - Leo Hart, Duke

1972

Quarterback Pat Sullivan played in 30 games with Atlanta Falcons from 1972 to 1975. (AJC)
Quarterback Pat Sullivan played in 30 games with Atlanta Falcons from 1972 to 1975. (AJC)

1973

  • Round 14, 351st - John Madeya*, Louisville

1974

  • Round 3, 69th - Kim McQuilken, Lehigh

1975

Falcons vs. Rams: Atlanta Falcons quarterback Steve Bartkowski throws the winning touchdown pass. October 26, 1980.
Falcons vs. Rams: Atlanta Falcons quarterback Steve Bartkowski throws the winning touchdown pass. October 26, 1980.

1979

  • Round 6, 154th - Mike Moroski, UC-Davis

1982

1984

  • Round 6, 148th - Ben Bennett, Duke

1986

  • Round 11, 280th - Chris Hegg*, Truman State

1987

  • Round 1, 13th - Chris Miller, Oregon
Quarterback Chris Miller played seven seasons in Atlanta. (AJC)
Quarterback Chris Miller played seven seasons in Atlanta. (AJC)

1989

  • Round 8, 202nd - Paul Singer*, Western Illinois

1991

1994

  • Round 4, 111th - Perry Klein*, C.W. Post

1997

  • Round 7, 204th - Tony Graziani, Oregon
Falcons quarterback Tony Graziani makes his way around the Ravens' Rod Woodson during the first half Aug. 21, 1999, at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. (David Tulis/AJC)
Falcons quarterback Tony Graziani makes his way around the Ravens' Rod Woodson during the first half Aug. 21, 1999, at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. (David Tulis/AJC)

2001

Falcons quarterback Michael Vick was a three-time Pro Bowl selection for Atlanta in 2002, 2004, and 2005.
Falcons quarterback Michael Vick was a three-time Pro Bowl selection for Atlanta in 2002, 2004, and 2005.

2002

  • Round 5, 158th - Kurt Kittner, Illinois
The Rams (background) celebrate in the end zone as Falcons backup quarterback Kurt Kittner walks off the field after throwing a fourth-quarter interception that was returned for a touchdown Monday, Oct. 13, 2003, at Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis. (Curtis Compton/Curtis.Comtpon@ajc.com)
The Rams (background) celebrate in the end zone as Falcons backup quarterback Kurt Kittner walks off the field after throwing a fourth-quarter interception that was returned for a touchdown Monday, Oct. 13, 2003, at Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis. (Curtis Compton/Curtis.Comtpon@ajc.com)

2004

Falcons backup quarterback Matt Schaub completes a pass against the 49ers taking over for Matt Ryan during the fourth quarter of a 41-13 victory Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com)
Falcons backup quarterback Matt Schaub completes a pass against the 49ers taking over for Matt Ryan during the fourth quarter of a 41-13 victory Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com)

2006

2008

Matt Ryan passes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
Matt Ryan passes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

2013

  • Round 7, 249th - Sean Renfree, Duke

* - Did not play in NFL

