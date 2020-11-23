‘We didn’t execute. The numbers speak for themselves’

Credit: AJC Falcons CB Darqueze Dennard discusses the loss to the Saints and the defense’s inability to make any splash plays. Credit: AJC

DARQUEZE DENNARD, CORNERBACK

“I know all of us are a little disappointed with how the results ended. I think we had a good week of practice as well, it just didn’t look like it today.”

On if they were prepared of Hill or Winston: “We were ready for both. Whatever situation we were put in. I think we did a great job during the week. The coaches did a good job preparing us as well.”

On Hill: “We left a lot of plays our there. He’s an NFL quarterback. He’s in the NFL. He’s very talented. He made the plays he was supposed to make today to win the game and we didn’t. It was as simple as that.”

Explore Falcons had few answers for Taysom Hill

On Michael Thomas: “He did a good job. He doing what he do. Finding holes in the defense. He’s a good route runner as well. Also, Taysom extended plays, buying time as well. Give credit to them. They were on point today.”

On the morale of the defense: “We are a little disappointed about today because we have a great week of practice. But I think we still have a very high caliber defense, it’s full of talented guys all around. We’ll get another shot at this week. We have Oakland (Las Vegas) coming up. We’ll go back to work tomorrow and correct the things we need to correct on and move forward.”

On Hill as passer, were they surprised: “No, I mean he’s an NFL quarterback. It’s not like he’s an offensive tackle. He’s been in the league for awhile. He’s in the league for a reason. He had a good game today.”

On holding Kamara to under 50 yards rushing and without a catch: “I’m not a surprised Debo (Deion Jones) did a good job as well as Foye (Oluokun) and our defensive line as well. I think in the first half we did a really good job holding him to that. Debo did a great job, too. I think we did great job as a whole defense especially on the front-side with our two-man contain because he’s a very talented player. I think the hot had was 7 (Hill).”

On the defensive play after a strong start: “I really can’t say. I have to go back and watch the film to give you a better answer. We did start off fast. We finished the plays. Plays here and there, that we’d like back. We didn’t make any splash plays, me, myself included. I have to be better to be able to get the ball back to the offense. I think that’s what we are most disappointed in. We didn’t get the ball back to our offense with no turnovers to help them out as well.”

FOYE OLUOKUN, LINEBACKER

On what it was line playing against Taysom Hill: “Good athlete. A lot of times when he extended plays really. Sometimes, when we do know it’s a quarterback run, there is an extra blocker for him. The running back can be the extra blocker. So, get off the blocks and get to the ball faster.”

On leaving the game briefly with a injury: “I’m straight. My knee buckled, but I got back up and the pain was gone after that.”

On holding the Saints to 4-11 on third down and their success on earlier downs: “I don’t think so really. We have to come up with better calls for the plays we know that are going to happen, then execute them better in the next game for sure.”

On if they were surprised with how they used Taysom Hill: “I got to go watch that game tape. I think a lot of it is that we have to get off those blocks faster and get more hats to the ball.”

Falcons’ next four games

Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29

Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6

Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13

Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 10

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution