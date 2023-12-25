Here’s how the Falcons can make the playoffs

If the Bucs go 1-1 (maybe lose to the Saints and beat the Panthers) and both teams finish 9-8, the Bucs would win the division title based on the third-tiebreaker, best won-lost-tie percentage in common games (5-3 to 4-4).

The Falcons would then drop to the wild-card group, which includes the Rams (8-7), Seahawks (8-7), Vikings (7-8), Packers (7-8) and Saints (7-8). The Bears (6-9) and Giants (5-9 before Monday’s game) have not been eliminated.

The Falcons have the head-to-head advantage over the Packers, but not the Vikings. They would have the head-to-head advantage over the Bears if they beat them next week.

The Vikings and the Packers basically will play in a knock-out game next week.

The Vikings close with a game against the Lions. The Packers close with a game against the Bears.

If the Vikings beat the Packers and the Lions, they’ll earn the final spot. If the Packers beat the Vikings and the Bears, they’d finish 9-8, but would lose out the Falcons because of the Falcons’ 25-24 win on Sept. 17.

The Rams close with games at the Giants and at the 49ers. They would finish 9-8 if they go 1-1. If the 49ers don’t play their starters, the Rams could finish 10-7.

The Seahawks host the Steelers and play at the Cardinals. If they win both games, they would be 10-7. The Rams and Seahawks could bump off the Falcons by going 2-0.

The Falcons don’t control their own destiny. They need the Saints to beat the Bucs and win out. If not, they need the Vikings, Rams or Seahawks to stumble.

