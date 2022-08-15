Hall of Fame honor for former Falcons great Steve Bartkowski

Steve Bartkowski will be inducted into Hula Bowl Hall of Fame in 2023, joining a class which includes the late Reggie White and former Bills and Falcons linebacker Darryl Talley. Bartkowski played in the 1975 Hula Bowl and was later selected by the Falcons as the top pick in the 1975 NFL draft.

Bartkowski had 23,470 passing yards and 154 touchdown passing in 11 seasons with the Falcons.