Hall of Fame honor for former Falcons great Steve Bartkowski

One of the top quarterbacks in Falcons history is set to be recognized for his collegiate accomplishments.
Steve Bartkowski will be inducted into Hula Bowl Hall of Fame in 2023, joining a class which includes the late Reggie White and former Bills and Falcons linebacker Darryl Talley. Bartkowski played in the 1975 Hula Bowl and was later selected by the Falcons as the top pick in the 1975 NFL draft.
Bartkowski had 23,470 passing yards and 154 touchdown passing in 11 seasons with the Falcons.
The Hula Bowl All-Star game is set for January 14, 2023 in Orlando, Fla., the second year it will be played in Florida after playing most of the games in its 77-year history in Hawaii.
The Bow Tie Chronicles
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest