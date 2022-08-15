Falcons’ Ade Ogundeji bulked up to chase around QBs

“The biggest thing is if we work together….if one guy is winning it’s hard for that guy to take out the quarterback, especially with a lot of mobile quarterbacks,” Ogundeji said. “But when you’ve got a lot of guys, four guys, coming at him and you collapse the pocket, that’s when you get the quarterback struggling, you get sacks and sack-fumbles. That’s the biggest thing is to get all four guys to the quarterback.”

The defense has been tested in practice by the mobility of quarterbacks Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder.

“Marcus can scramble,” Ogundeji said. “Desmond can scramble. Working together it helps us get better. Boxing in the quarterback together, NFL teams now, most of the quarterbacks can run now.”

Ogundeji hopes this season’s performance receives a boost from the offseason time spent with Grady Jarrett, the team’s defensive elder statesman who is consistency personified. How was it like spending the summer with the two-time Pro Bowler who has played in all 79 games he has dressed for the last five seasons?

“I’m not going to lie. It’s non-stop with him,” Ogundeji said. “It’s like two hours, not really a lot of rest. You’re just working the whole time. It was good work. It was the best work that I’ve (done) in awhile. That’s why he is who he is. You can tell by seeing him work.”

Ogundeji also studied the moves of Romeo Okwara (Lions), Maxx Crosby (Raiders) and Sam Hubbard (Bengals) over the offseason.

“They are players who I feel like I have similar traits,” Ogundeji said. “I try to work the similar moves. They have long arms like me. I tried to focus on those guys and work off of their rushes.”

Ogundeji hopes the offseason work - in the weight room and the film room - will help change the perception of the team’s pass rush created by last season’s NFL-worst total.

“We have to change that,” Ogundeji said. “The only thing we can do is show it on the football field.”

