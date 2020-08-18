Gurley has schedule day off on first padded practice

Falcons running back Todd Gurley had a scheduled day off as the rest of the team went through the first padded practice of the training camp on Tuesday.
Running backs Brian Hill, Ito Smith and Qadree Ollison received move of Gurley’s practice snaps.
The Falcons signed the former NFL offensive player of the year in free agency after he played five mostly spectacular seasons with the Rams.
The Falcons released Devonta Freeman after last season.
The Falcons passed on Gurley in the 2015 draft and selected Vic Beasley with the eighth overall pick. The Rams snapped up Gurley two picks later.
With a second opportunity to get Gurley, the Falcons move swiftly to sign him to a modest one-year, make-good, $5.5 million contract.
Gurley, 26, was off to a great start in his NFL career before he was slowed by a left knee injury during the Rams march to the Super Bowl back in the 2018 season.