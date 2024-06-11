Grady Jarrett hopes to be ready for full-go at start of Falcons training camp

The Falcons, possessing a middling defense hoping to make noticeable strides under first-year coach Raheem Morris, need Jarrett to be 100% and anchoring their front.

“Grady is still on the same status that he’s been,” Morris said Tuesday. “He’s been getting some good work with our (trainers), with our off-the-field guys. We haven’t thrown him into anything of any speed whatsoever when it comes to teamwork or drill work. So he’ll be doing what he’s been doing thus far.”

It seems Jarrett has been re-energized; not just because he’s getting healthy, but because his team seems to be trending upward. He lauded Morris as a leader of men (“I believe he’s the right guy to get us where we want to be”). He expressed excitement over mentoring the Falcons’ young defensive linemen. He even added how much he’s looking forward to playing in prime time again (the Falcons have four of those after years of irrelevance).

Morris previously made headlines when he compared Jarrett with future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald, whom he coached in Los Angeles. Jarrett is one of the more accomplished in franchise history. He has 34 sacks and 114 quarterback hits in 135 career games since 2015. He missed only two games from 2016-22.

“Nobody is invincible, and every day is a gift,” Jarrett said. “So don’t let anything take your peace, take your moment from the opportunity I have playing football. I’m in year 10 now, but whether a player plays one year, two years or 15 to 20 years, every day is a blessing. Getting to play in the NFL is a privilege. You have to treat it as such.”