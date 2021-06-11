Russell Gage wanted Steve Bartkowski’s No. 10

No one on the current roster wears jersey No. 60, which was Tommy Nobis’ number. Also, for many years no one has worn No. 31 (William Andrews), No. 57 (Jeff Van Note), No. 58 (Jessie Tuggle) and No. 78 (Mike Kenn).

No player has worn No. 31 since Andrews in 1986, or No. 58 since Tuggle in 2000, or No. 78 since Kenn in 1994. Scott Campbell wore No. 10 from 1986-90, the only player since Bartkowski to wear it. Clay Matthews wore No. 57 from 1994-96, the only player since Van Note to wear that one.

Nobis is the only player in franchise history to wear No. 60, an honor true of no other jersey number.

Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage (14), wearing a new jersey number, is congratulated by coach Arthur Smith after catching a pass during OTAs Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at the team training facility in Flowery Branch. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com) Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

