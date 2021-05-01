Falcons draft bio: Drew Dalman, C, Stanford

Height: 6-3 Weight: 299 Arms: 32 Hands: 10-½ inches Bench Press: 225 pounds 33 times Vertical: 33 inches 40-yard dash: 5.00 seconds 20-shuttle: 2.89 seconds. 3-cone drill: 7.33 seconds.

Overview: The son of former Stanford and San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Chris Dalman, Drew Dalman, as expected with this kind of pedigree, possesses good fundamentals at center. At Stanford, Dalman was a three-year starter who showcased solid consistency and intelligence up front. Dalman, however, does have an undersized frame compared with centers around the NFL, with his 32-inch arms lacking the ideal length at the position. Still, he developed a reputation as someone who finishes blocks in the run game. Dalman projects well to a zone blocking scheme and could compete with Matt Hennessy for the starting center position with the Falcons.