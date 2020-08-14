Former Falcons wide receiver Quentin McCord dies

Former Falcons wide receiver Quentin McCord, who played at Kentucky and was a native of LaGrange, died Thursday, the school confirmed.
McCord played at Kentucky from 1996 to 2000. He drafted in the seventh round by the Falcons in 2001.
He played for the Falcons from 2001-03 and caught 23 passes for 427 yards and a touchdown.
We're saddened to learn of former Falcons receiver Quentin McCord's passing.— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 14, 2020
From 2001-2003, McCord had 23 receptions for 427 yards and 1 touchdown. pic.twitter.com/Vt0HJSM9H1
