Breaking News

In reversal, Kemp’s new order to let some cities impose mask mandates

X

Former Falcons wide receiver Quentin McCord dies

Falcons wide receivers (from left to right) Quentin McCord, Shawn Jefferson, and Brian Finneran celebrate Jefferson's touchdown catch - the first score of the game - that gave Atlanta an early lead that would quickly grow.
Falcons wide receivers (from left to right) Quentin McCord, Shawn Jefferson, and Brian Finneran celebrate Jefferson's touchdown catch - the first score of the game - that gave Atlanta an early lead that would quickly grow.

Credit: Curtis Compton

Credit: Curtis Compton

Atlanta Falcons | 43 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Former Falcons wide receiver Quentin McCord, who played at Kentucky and was a native of LaGrange, died Thursday, the school confirmed.

McCord played at Kentucky from 1996 to 2000. He drafted in the seventh round by the Falcons in 2001.

He played for the Falcons from 2001-03 and caught 23 passes for 427 yards and a touchdown.

--

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons:

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.