Falcons’ player development under new direction

Explore Falcons make changes in personnel department

“Establishing a culture of development not only as a player but as a person is a priority for our organization. It is imperative we provide an opportunity for individual growth both on the field and off to help players throughout their career and after,” Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said. “We are excited to have Brynlee step up and take the lead on this important initiative while teaming up with Kevin Cone, who has experience not only as a former player but in the player-development field as well, to help set our players on their best path forward.”

Forik, who replaces Kevin Winston, will work with players in both life-skills development and post-NFL career development, including leading the rookie-development program, as well as overseeing the Falcons Legends Community. Forik joined the Falcons organization in 2016 as a player-affairs seasonal assistant before being promoted to player-affairs coordinator in 2017.