Georgia Supreme Court declines to suspend metro Atlanta judge
Forbes study: Falcons now worth $4 billion, up $800 million in a year

Fans walk toward the entrance of Mercedes-Benz Stadium as the Falcons hosted an open practice in Atlanta on Aug. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago

Twenty years after Arthur Blank purchased the Falcons for $545 million, the franchise is worth $4 billion.

That’s according to Forbes’ annual study of NFL team valuations, released this week.

Forbes figures the Falcons’ value increased 25% -- or $800 million – in the past year despite a fourth consecutive losing season.

Driving the surge: the NFL’s new national media rights deals, signed last year, that call for large increases over the league’s previous TV contracts.

The value of NFL teams increased by an average of 28% in the past year to $4.47 billion, according to the study. The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 1 in value for the 16th consecutive season, now worth $8 billion, followed by the New England Patriots at $6.4 billion, the Los Angeles Rams at $6.2 billion, the New York Giants at $6 billion and the Chicago Bears at $5.8 billion.

The Falcons ranked 16th among the 32 NFL teams in value, squarely in the middle.

The $4 billion valuation of the Falcons comes one year after Forbes valued the team above $3 billion for the first time ($3.2 billion in 2021), six years after the publication valued the team above $2 billion for the first time ($2.13 billion in 2016) and eight years after the publication valued the team above $1 billion for the first time ($1.125 billion in 2014).

Forbes’ latest study pegged the Falcons’ 2021 revenue at $506 million and their operating income (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) at $172 million. Those figures are estimates, however, because the Falcons, like most pro sports franchises, don’t publicly disclose their financial results.

The Braves are one of the few sports franchises that disclose financial results, being required to do so because team owner Liberty Media has a publicly traded tracking stock tied to the team. Boosted by a World Series championship, the Braves reported 2021 revenue of $568 million and an operating profit before depreciation and amortization of $111 million.

About the Author

Follow Tim Tucker on twitter

Tim Tucker is a long-time AJC sports reporter who often writes about the business side of the games. He also has had stints as the AJC's Braves beat writer, UGA beat writer, sports notes columnist and executive sports editor. He was deputy managing editor of America's first all-sports newspaper, The National Sports Daily.

