Forbes study: Falcons now worth $4 billion, up $800 million in a year

The Falcons ranked 16th among the 32 NFL teams in value, squarely in the middle.

The $4 billion valuation of the Falcons comes one year after Forbes valued the team above $3 billion for the first time ($3.2 billion in 2021), six years after the publication valued the team above $2 billion for the first time ($2.13 billion in 2016) and eight years after the publication valued the team above $1 billion for the first time ($1.125 billion in 2014).

Forbes’ latest study pegged the Falcons’ 2021 revenue at $506 million and their operating income (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) at $172 million. Those figures are estimates, however, because the Falcons, like most pro sports franchises, don’t publicly disclose their financial results.

The Braves are one of the few sports franchises that disclose financial results, being required to do so because team owner Liberty Media has a publicly traded tracking stock tied to the team. Boosted by a World Series championship, the Braves reported 2021 revenue of $568 million and an operating profit before depreciation and amortization of $111 million.