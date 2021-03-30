Fontenot, Smith and Ragone at Justin Fields Pro Day

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot, coach Arthur Smith and offensive coordinator Dave Ragone are at Ohio State’s Pro Day on Tuesday, according to Albert Breer of the TheMMQB.
Quarterback Justin Fields, who played at Harrison High and started his college career at Georgia, is the top prospect from Ohio State.
Ragone was also at the BYU Pro Day.
Fontenot and Smith also attended the Pro Day for former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and for North Dakota State’s Trey Lance. Smith was seen on camera at Alabama quarterback Mac Jones’ first Pro Day.
The Falcons hold the fourth pick in the draft and are in the quarterback market, with only Matt Ryan on the roster. Ryan is set to turn 36 in May and backup Matt Schaub retired. Kurt Benkert, who was being developed by the former regime, was released.
The Falcons restructured Ryan’s contract to get under the salary cap and would have to take massive salary-cap hits to release him. While signaling that Ryan is their quarterback, the Falcons have continued to scout the top quarterback prospects in the draft.
Lawrence, who’s from Cartersville, is widely considered the top quarterback prospect in the draft.
Jacksonville has the first pick in the draft. The New York Jets have the second pick and could select a quarterback. Miami traded the third pick to San Francisco on Friday, and then the Falcons pick fourth. The draft is set be held April 29-May 1 in Cleveland.
There’s #Falcons HC Arthur Smith taking in Justin Fields’ pro day in Columbus pic.twitter.com/tDG5h5Gm6K— Kelsey Conway (@FalconsKelsey) March 30, 2021