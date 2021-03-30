Fontenot, Smith and Ragone at Justin Fields Pro Day

The Falcons restructured Ryan’s contract to get under the salary cap and would have to take massive salary-cap hits to release him. While signaling that Ryan is their quarterback, the Falcons have continued to scout the top quarterback prospects in the draft.

Lawrence, who’s from Cartersville, is widely considered the top quarterback prospect in the draft.

Jacksonville has the first pick in the draft. The New York Jets have the second pick and could select a quarterback. Miami traded the third pick to San Francisco on Friday, and then the Falcons pick fourth. The draft is set be held April 29-May 1 in Cleveland.