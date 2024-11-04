Five things we learned from Falcons’ win over Cowboys

Washington (7-2) and Detroit (7-1) have more wins than the Falcons. Minnesota (6-2) and Green Bay (6-3) have the same amount of wins as the Falcons, who are set play the Saints (2-7) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans.

“We are hungry, man,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said about getting to six wins. “We just want to go out there and keep getting them.”

Here are five things we learned from the win over the Cowboys:

1. Cousins on target. Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins tossed three touchdowns passes to help power the offense. He now has 17 touchdown passes and seven interceptions with eight games to play.

Last seasons, the Falcons quarterbacks had 17 touchdown passes and 17 interceptions on the season.

“He’s just a play-maker,” Morris said. “He’s been able to go out there each week, get better and better. I’m so proud of him.”

Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett is a big Cousins’ booster.

“It’s getting better every week,” Jarrett said. “What the people see, is just a fraction of what we see. As a man, we are grateful to have him.”

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs discussed facing Cousins.

“He’s very difficult, veteran in the league,” Diggs said. “He’s seen all the looks. He’s going to make all the checks. You can’t give him a clean pocket. You have to make sure he moves his feet. If he has clean feet, he is going to be pretty efficient.”

2. No fourth-down respect. Some of the Cowboys felt the Falcons showed disrespect for their defense by going for it on fourth down twice. While the Falcons were 4 of 13 on third downs (30.8%), they converted both times on fourth downs.

On fourth down-and 4 from Dallas’ 43, Darnell Mooney got open for a 10-yard gain.

On fourth down-and-3 from Dallas’ 36, Mooney got free for a touchdown.

“A lot of that aggressive play-call mentality is because of the guy that you have,” Morris said of Cousins. “The people who are doing it. The execution that you know is going to get done. (Offensive coordinator) Zac Robinson, another great game for him.”

On the touchdown pass, Mooney broke open while the Cowboys were in an all-out blitz.

“It’s a little complicated answer because, cover zero, you kind of only have time to work one receiver,” Cousins said. “I had a decision to make kind of pre-snap as to where to go and felt like I made an educated decision … that I (thought) Mooney (would) be my best option. Mooney made me right. But it was a tough pressure look, and we were kind of fortunate there to be able to get a big explosive in a moment like that.”

Mooney finished with five catches for 88 yards and the touchdown.

Mooney has 41 catches for 588 yards and a career-high five touchdown catches on the season. He’s on pace to top his career high of 1,055 yards receiving that he had in 2021 with the Bears.

3. Pass protection solid. Cousins, although he was sacked two times and hit four times, felt the pass protection was good.

“It’s so fun to be a progression passer and have an offensive line that really gives you the time to tick through (the progressions),” Cousins said. “Great job there.”

Cousins has been sacked 17 times this season.

Protecting Cousins was one of the big question marks coming into the season. The Falcons’ offensive line had turned into one of the top run-blocking units in the league under former coach Arthur Smith.

Now, that the pass protection is respectable, the offense is no longer one-dimensional.

“Kirk does such a great job communicating with us,” Falcons right guard Chris Lindstrom said. “We knew our assignment and just really tried to strain. We know how good those guys are. So, if we’re able to give Kirk and those guys time, they’re going to get open and make an explosive play.”

On the touchdown pass to Ray Ray McCloud III, the protection held up to allow him to stay in his route and break open.

“What a great catch by Ray-Ray there,” Lindstrom said. “(We) really capitalize on that one.”

4. Robinson goes over 100. Running back Bijan Robinson had more than 100 yards from scrimmage for the forth consecutive game.

Had had 145 yards on a career-high 27 touches against the Cowboys.

Robinson has amassed at least 100 scrimmage yards in each of the past four games: 145 vs. Cowboys, 106 vs. Buccaneers, 143 vs. Seahawks and 105 vs. Panthers.

“He does everything,” Morris said. “I can’t say enough positive things about Bijan. Running the football, blocking on protection, catching the ball out the backfield, scoring touchdowns, cheering for his guys, being locked and loaded.”

5. Malone makes contribution. Malone played 23 defensive snaps (30%). It was his first action from scrimmage this season.

Malone, who was drafted in the third round (82nd overall) of the 2022 draft out of Western Kentucky, played 216 defensive snaps as a rookie. He only played two defensive snaps last season.

The former Cedar Grove High standout made the team with some strong special teams play.

The Falcons worked Malone into the outside linebacker rotation against the Cowboys.

Malone was acquired with the third-round pick the Falcons received from the Colts in the Matt Ryan trade.

Malone finished with two tackles and a tackle for a loss.

Also, Demone Harris played 38 defensive snaps (49%) against the Cowboys.

The Falcons opened in a 4-2-5 nickel with Matthew Judon and James Smith-Williams outside and Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata inside along the line.

“More people, different people,” Morris said. “Kentavius Street got back up on the board. We were able to get DeAngelo back out there. We were able to get A.K. (Ebiketie) some more reps.”