Five things we learned from Falcons’ 31-13 loss to 49ers

The 49ers are now 7-0 this season when Garoppolo has no passes intercepted.

Ryan needed 129 yards to go over the 59,000-yard career mark. He 154 yards passing with 12:32 left in the fourth quarter.

Much was made of the Falcons’ 5-2 road record entering the game, but none of those wins came against a team currently in a playoff spot (Giants, Saints, Dolphins, Jaguars and Panthers) and their losses were in blowout fashion (43-3 at Dallas, 48-25 at Tampa Bay).

The Falcons had a chance early, but were never in control of their matchup with the 49ers.

Garoppolo completed 18 of 23 passes for r235 yards and finished with a passer rating of 123.7. Kittle caught six passes for 93 yards and Samue caught four for 60.

49ers running back Jeff Wilson rushed 21 times for 109 yards and a touchdown.

Ryan completed 19 of 32 passes for 236 yards and a touchdown. He finished with a 92.7 passer rating.

The Falcons were held to 62 yards rushing on 23 attempts.

Here are the five things we learned from this game:

1. Botched opening drive: The Falcons had a chance to jump out to a quick lead after running back Qadree Ollison caused a fumble on the opening kickoff. The ball was recovered by Richie Grant at the 12-yards and the Falcons appeared to score on a 1-yard touchdown run by running back Cordarrelle Patterson.

After review, the refs ruled his knee was down and overturned the touchdown.

Then the Falcons made some bizarre play calls instead of taking three shots to pound the ball into the endzone from a yard out.

On second down, they called a play-action pass and tossed an incompletion to tight end Lee Smith.

On third down, Patterson was stopped for no gain trying to run behind the right side of the line.

On fourth down, the Falcons went with an empty backfield and tossed an incomplete pass intended for tight end Kyle Pitts.

Instead of jumping out to a quick lead, the Falcons got nothing.

On their next possession, the Falcons got a 48-yard field goal from Younghoe Koo to take 3-0.

Trying to rally, the Falcons were stopped on the 8-yard line and again on the 1-yard line in the fourth quarter.

2. Gage touchdown grab: The 49ers tied up the game with a 30-yard field goal from Robbie Gould. After the Falcons were forced to punt, the 49ers scored 6-yard touchdown run by fullback Kyle Juszczyk to make it 10-3.

On the Falcons’ next possession Russell Gage atoned for hit fourth dropped pass of the season by making a spectacular grab on a 20-yard touchdown play where he had to fight through pass interference.

Gage’s grab tied the game at 10-10.

The 49ers answered with a 10-yard touchdown run by wide receiver Deebo Samuel with 33 seconds left in the first half to take a 17-10 halftime lead.

3. Garoppolo back their reading books: While Ryan was under siege, Garoppolo had enough time in the pocket to read a book before he threw his passes.

He repeatedly gashed the Falcons secondary for long gainers.

Garoppolo tossed a 28-yard to George Kittle, a 36-yarder to Brandon Aiyuk, a 30-yard to Deebo Samuel and another 21-yarder to Samuel in the third quarter that set up Jeff Wilson’s 5-yard touchdown run that put the 49ers up 24-10 with 11:11 left in the third quarter.

4. Rushing attack shut down: The Falcons started the third quarter poorly. Ryan, on his third sack, fumbled the ball away. Nick Bosa made his 15th sack of the season and linebacker Fred Warner recovered at the Falcons’ 38-yard line.

The 49ers would score on Wilson’s touchdown to take double digit lead and the Falcons had to scrap the run game.

In the first half, Falcons rushed 13 times for 38 yards. Running backs Patterson and Mike Davis had 12 carries for 31 yards.

The Falcons had rushed for more than 120 yards in each of their past three games and would prefer to have a balanced offense.

Without a running game, the Falcons offensive line could not hold up in obvious passing situations. Ryan was sacked three times and hit nine times.

5. Playoff miracle needed: The Falcons are going to need a playoff miracle.

Before facing the 49ers, the Falcons had a 12% chance to make the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight.com. With a win, the Falcons chances would have improved to 42%.

With the loss, they dropped down to a 2% probability of making the playoffs.

The Falcons will face the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Lions improved to 2-11-1 with a 30-12 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Unlike the Falcons, the Lions have beaten a team with a winning record.

