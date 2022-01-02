Five things learned from Falcons’ 29-15 loss to Bills

There was an opportunity to take control of the game, but the undermanned Falcons was not up to the challenge.

A bizarre call with about 6:07 left took a Falcons’ touchdown off the board that would have made it a one-score game. Matt Ryan’s knee was ruled down and his taunting penalty moved the ball back to the 16-yard line after an apparent 7-yard touchdown run. Ryan tossed incompletions on third and fourth down and the Falcons turned the ball over on downs.

After their third interception, in the third quarter, the offense had the ball with a one-point lead and couldn’t move the ball. After the three-and-out, the Bills promptly went on a touchdown drive and two-point conversion to take a 22-15 lead with 5:56 left in the third quarter.

Buffalo’s Devin Singletary rushed 23 times for 110 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Josh Allen rushed 12 times for 84 and two touchdowns. Overall, the Bills rushed 44 times for 233 yards.

Ryan, playing under duress, completed 13 of 23 passes for 197 yards and no touchdowns. He finished with a passer rating of 84.9

Here are the five things we learned from the game:

1. Turnover chain. The Falcons don’t have a turnover chain, but maybe they should.

Just a week after linebacker Foye Oluokon saved the game in the final minute with an interception, safety Duron Harmon and cornerback A.J. Terrell came up with interceptions to help the Falcons build at 15-14 halftime lead.

Oluokun tipped the pass that Harmon intercepted in the end zone which eventually led to a 1-yard touchdown run by running back Mike Davis.

The Falcons turned Terrell’s interception into a 24-yard field goal.

The Bills had the ball to start the second half and Oluokon intercepted Allen for the third time. The Falcons couldn’t move the ball and were forced to punt.

Running back Cordarrelle Patterson was dropped of a loss of 3 yards, Ryan was sacked for a loss of 4 yards and the third down pass was incomplete for a quick three-and-out. Thomas Morstead came on to punt into the swirling wind instead of attempting a 50-yard-plus field goal.

2. Pitts sets new mark. Pitts broke loose for a 61-yard gain in the second quarter to give him the most yards receiving in his rookie season in franchise history. He broke the record held by Julio Jones.

Pitts had two catches for 69 yards against the Bills. On the season, he has 66 catches for 1,018 yards in 16 games played.

Jones, who played in 13 games as a rookie, had the old mark with 959 yards set in 2011. He also had eight touchdowns and 95 catches as a rookie.

3. Short handed. With nine players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Falcons promoted five players from the practice squad in cornerback Luther Kirk, cornerback Lafayette Pitts, tight end Parker Hesse, wide receiver Austin Trammell and defensive lineman Nick Thurman.

Also, swing tackle Rick Leonard, who was signed from the Vikings’ practice squad last week, was active. He was signed to replace Jason Spriggs, who went on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week.

The biggest loss for the Falcons was right cornerback Fabian Moreau, who had started all 15 games.

The Falcons used rookie Darren Hall outside in the base defense and Kendall Sheffield went outside and Hall went inside in their nickel defense.

The Falcons normally don’t let their cornerbacks travel with receivers, but they let Terrell travel with Stefon Diggs, the Bills Pro Bowl and All-Pro receiver.

Sheffield had not played a defensive snap all season. He played just 48 special teams snaps this season.

4. Sack-a-thon. The Falcons continued to struggle in pass protection as they gave up five sacks and eight quarterback hits.

It was the eighth straight game that Ryan has not passed for more than 300 yards.

5. Rushing attack. The Falcons rushed 22 times for 96 yards.

Patterson, Mike Davis and Qadree Ollison split the carries. Ollison suffered a quad injury and was lost for the game.

The Falcons entered the game as the 31st ranked rushing team in the NFL going against the Bills’ No. 1 rank defense it total yards and pass yards.

The Falcons knew they had to run the ball successfully in order to sustain drives, but were not able to do so.

