Falcons’ Zaccheaus ready if needed with Sharpe’s injury

“Just depends on how guys practice,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “We have a plan.”

With 319 yards receiving, Zaccheaus ranks fourth on the team. He has 24 catches and three touchdowns.

Against the 49ers, Zaccheaus caught two passes for 53 yards, including a 49-yard reception. His big play led to a 22-yard field goal by Younghoe Koo.

“He’s had those kinds of catches for a long time since he’s been here,” Ryan said of Zaccheaus. “Olamide is a reliable guy, he’s smart. “He does a lot of dirty work for us in the run game, but also has vertical speed to be able to stretch it.”

Also, wide receivers Christian Blake and rookie Frank Darby are available. The Falcons have wide receivers Marvin Hall, Austin Trammell and Chris Hansen on the practice squad.

“Those guys have been resilient all year,” Smith said of the wide receiver group. “We have had guys step up and play roles no matter what has come our way. That group, to me, is underappreciated with some of the things that they do. We’ll just see how the week goes. We’ve got a lot of faith in those other guys.”

The Falcons, who have a long-shot chance to make the playoffs, need a win against the Lions to stay alive. Meanwhile, the Lions, who have been eliminated, are looking to finish strong down the stretch under first-year coach Dan Campbell.

Wide receiver Russell Gage, who’s second on the team with 50 catches and 555 yards, has stepped up since Calvin Ridley’s absence (mental health). In his past three games, Gage has caught 23 passes for 285 yards and one touchdown.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and Gage seem to have deeper connection this season.

“Honestly, just staying the course,” Gage said of recent play. “Nothing has really changed in the preparation. We understand timing is the key. We’ve always worked on that. When you just work hard, the ball is going to find you at some point in time. It’s been my time.”

Gage stepping up as one of the top receivers comes at a critical time for the Falcons.

With three games remaining on the NFL’s first 17-game schedule, if the Falcons are able to close out the season with wins, they will have a slight chance to make the playoffs. (It’s down to 2%, according to FiveThirtyEight.com.) Gage said that is a part of his motivation.

“We still have stuff to play for,” Gage said. “We’re going to attack with everything we have at them. We (must) play these last three weeks like it means something to us. That’s motivation in itself.”

Rookie tight end Kyle Pitts, who is the Falcons’ leading receiver with 58 catches and 847 yards, is having a strong first season.

“I think Kyle is another guy who has steadily improved as the year has gone on,” Ryan said. “He continues to learn and develop and make plays for us. We’re going to need both of those guys to play well for us Sunday.”

