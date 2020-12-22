Falcons’ Younghoe Koo, Grady Jarrett named to NFC Pro Bowl team

Jarrett has one of the shining lights on the defense, which has struggled this season.

“Grady is an unreal person and he’s a true pro,” Falcons defensive line coach Jess Simpson said. “He wants to be great. He wants to be better today than he was yesterday. He takes correction. He’s a special player and I’ve had a lot of fun coaching him these last couple of years.”

Simpson has seen teams adjust their blocking for Jarrett.

“There is no doubt to me there is a difference,” Simpson said. “He’s getting the protection slid to him more frequently, which is hard to deal with, but it’s a great compliment as a rusher.”

Jarrett is the sixth-highest rated interior defender in the NFL this season with an 81.9 grade, according to profootballfocus.com.

Falcons’ 2021 draft position

1. Jacksonville

2. New York Jets

3. Cincinnati

4. Carolina

5. Atlanta Falcons

