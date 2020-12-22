Falcons’ Younghoe Koo, Grady Jarrett named to NFC Pro Bowl team

Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo, who leads the NFL in scoring, and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett were named the NFC Pro Bowl team on Monday.
It’s the first selection for Koo, who has 27 straight field goals among his NFL-best 133 points, and the second for Jarrett, who has 48 tackles, 18 quarterback hits, seven tackles for loss and four sacks so far this season.
“He’s in that zone,” Falcons special teams coach Bernie Parmalee said of Koo. “As players, you get into that zone and he’s been very consistent week-in and week-out. Nothing bothers him. He’s in a really good place. I’m happy for him because you know the road to get to where he is was hard.”
Koo’s 27 consecutive field goals are the second-most consecutive field goals made in Falcons history and his 35 total field goals in 2020 are the most made field goals in a single season in franchise history, surpassing Matt Bryant (34, 2016 & 2017).
Koo had a 52-yard field goal in Sunday’s 31-27 loss to the Bucs - his franchise-best eighth 50-plus yard field goal this season.
Jarrett has one of the shining lights on the defense, which has struggled this season.
“Grady is an unreal person and he’s a true pro,” Falcons defensive line coach Jess Simpson said. “He wants to be great. He wants to be better today than he was yesterday. He takes correction. He’s a special player and I’ve had a lot of fun coaching him these last couple of years.”
Simpson has seen teams adjust their blocking for Jarrett.
“There is no doubt to me there is a difference,” Simpson said. “He’s getting the protection slid to him more frequently, which is hard to deal with, but it’s a great compliment as a rusher.”
Jarrett is the sixth-highest rated interior defender in the NFL this season with an 81.9 grade, according to profootballfocus.com.
Falcons’ 2021 draft position
1. Jacksonville
2. New York Jets
3. Cincinnati
4. Carolina
5. Atlanta Falcons
