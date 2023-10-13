Falcons X-factor vs. Commanders: Can the offense eliminate rash of turnovers

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons had a breakthrough on offense in their outing Sunday against the Texans, but to move forward the unit must eliminate their turnovers.

After throwing two interceptions against the Jaguars the previous week, the Falcons lost two fumbles against the Texans.

When the Falcons (3-2) face the Commanders (2-3) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, taking care of the football will be the X-factor in the game.

Overall, the Falcons have a minus-3 turnover differential. They have four takeaways (three interceptions and fumble), but have given up the ball seven times (three interceptions and four fumbles).

“Obviously, not what you want,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “You’re overcoming a lot when you don’t win the turnover (battle). That hasn’t changed in the history of this game.”

The turnovers, coupled with the offense’s slow starts, have kept the offense from performing at a high level for a full game.

Against the Texans, the Falcons had their fourth three-and-out of the season to start the game. On the first drive against Green Bay, the Falcons picked up a first down, but then promptly tossed an interception.

However, against the Texans, the Falcons did score a touchdown on their second possession.

“Yeah, it’s like the first-drive breakdown,” Smith said. “I’ll just tell them on the first drive, ‘Hey, look, this is the second drive of the game.’ Might be my new tactic.”

Offensive coordinator Dave Ragone believes the offense will continue to improve.

“I think ultimately, each game at times dictates the flow of the game and what you are doing offensively, and you’re trying to make adjustments,” Ragone said. “Houston was doing a great job of over-populating some of the things we were doing. We tried to take advantage of it in different ways.”

