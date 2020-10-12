Falcons’ Webster to help with personnel

Falcons national scout Ruston Webster, a former general manager with the Tennessee Titans, will return to the office to assist president Rich McKay with day to day personnel operations.
Webster, 58, has been a scout with the Falcons since 2016. He was general manager with Tennessee from 2012 to 2015.
He will assume most of the duties of Thomas Dimitroff, who was fired late Sunday night.
Webster was on McKay’s staff in Tampa Bay, when he was general manager from 1994 to 2003. Webster started his career in 1988 with Tampa Bay and rose up from being a regional scout to the director of player personnel in 2005. He was vice president of player personnel at Seattle (2006-09) before joining the Titans in 2010.
Falcons' next four games
Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18
Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25
Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29
Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8
