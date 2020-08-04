Falcons waive 3 players to get to 83

Farris played in all 14 games last season for Hawaii and amassed 54 tackles while serving as a shut-down corner. Falcons special-teams assistant coach Mayur Chaudhari was the special-teams coordinator for the Rainbow Warriors in 2016 and 2017.

Young, who played at Oregon, started 13 of 14 games for the Ducks last season. He finished with 56 tackles, 5.5 for loss and two sacks.