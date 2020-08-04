Falcons waive 3 players to get to 83

The Falcons, who must be down to 80 players by Aug. 16, waived three players Tuesday.
The Falcons waived cornerback Rojesterman Farris and defensive ends Austin Larkin and Bryson Young. The Falcons also have six players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which puts the roster at 77.
Farris and Young were undrafted rookie free agents.
Farris played in all 14 games last season for Hawaii and amassed 54 tackles while serving as a shut-down corner. Falcons special-teams assistant coach Mayur Chaudhari was the special-teams coordinator for the Rainbow Warriors in 2016 and 2017.
Young, who played at Oregon, started 13 of 14 games for the Ducks last season. He finished with 56 tackles, 5.5 for loss and two sacks.
Larkin went back and forth between the practice squad and the active roster with the Falcons in 2019. He played in one game and had a tackle.
