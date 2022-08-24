Falcons’ Troy Andersen made his debut versus Jets

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons rookie linebacker Troy Andersen, who was drafted in the second round (58th overall) out of Montana State, made his debut against the Jets on Monday.
Anderson played 32 defensive snaps (56%) and had two tackles and a quarterback hit.
“Like most rookies, there are things he can clean up,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “It wasn’t a lack of effort. You saw him do some things and flash. It was his first time out there. Like, always there are things to clean up.”
Andersen’s Draft Bio
Second round (58th overall) – Troy Andersen, Montana State
Height: 6-3 1/2 Weight: 243 Overview. Ran the 40-yard dash in 4.42 seconds. He started games at quarterback, running back and linebacker for Montana State and was an all-Big Sky Conference QB as a sophomore. He made all-conference as inside linebacker and an outside linebacker in separate seasons. This past season, recorded 147 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, two sacks, nine passes deflected and two interceptions. He was a unanimous All-American, Big Sky Conference Defensive Player of the Year, first-team All-Big Sky and the team captain. He was chosen national FCS defensive player of the year by several outlets.
