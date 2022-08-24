ajc logo
X

10 quick takes from Jaguars-Falcons joint practice Wednesday

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons hosted the Jaguars for a padded joint practice Wednesday.

Here are 10 quick takes from the first practice:

1. Deion Jones back: Falcons former Pro Bowl linebacker Deion Jones (shoulder surgery) returned from the physically-unable-to-perform list.

2. Seven-on-seven: Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota was sharp in the first seven-on-seven drill early in practice. He completed his first seven passes. His eighth pass was intended for Damiere Byrd in the end zone, but it sailed high. He finished 8-of-9 passing.

Quarterback Desmond Ridder went deep on his first pass. Wide receiver Bryan Edwards twisted his body to get to the ball but couldn’t pull it in. Ridder’s third pass was dropped by tight end Feleipe Franks.

Ridder connected on his next five passes, with the last one being a touchdown pass to Cameron Batson. On his final pass, tight end Kyle Pitts drew an interference call. Ridder was 6-of-9 passing.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

3. Special teams: The Falcons and Jaguars did a punt coverage drill in which two blockers tried to stop a defender from running down to cover a punt.

Olamide Zaccheaus and Mike Ford were a formidable vice duo for the Falcons. Corey Ballentine and Stanley Berryhill also were good, with Ballentine getting a knockdown block.

4. Punter Bradley Pinion: Punter Bradley Pinion boomed his final punt, with a hang time of 4.9 seconds.

5. A.J. Terrell held back: Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell didn’t participate in a lot of the 11-on-11 action. Darren Hall took his place. Also, running back Avery Williams worked some at cornerback.

Coach Arthur Smith said Williams was cross-training for emergency situations.

6. Matt Hennessy’s day: Matt Hennessy worked with the first-team offense at center.

7. Red zone: At the start of the red-zone period, Ford batted down a Trevor Lawrence pass in the end zone that was intended for Marvin Jones. He later broke up a pass from quarterback Jake Luton intended for Laquon Treadwell.

8. Rushing the passer: The Jaguars’ pass rush gave the Falcons’ quarterbacks some issues. Because of their length, the Jaguars blocked several passes.

9. Devin Lloyd practiced: Jacksonville linebacker Devin Lloyd practiced. The first-round pick (27th overall) from Utah had been out with a hamstring injury.

10. Inside linebacker rotation: With Jones back, Rashaan Evans and Mykal Walker worked with the No. 1 defense. Troy Andersen and Dorian Etheridge worked together, and Jones and Nick Kwiatkoski worked together. Nathan Landman rotated in.

“That competition is real,” Smith said.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
Can the Braves find room for both Ozzie Albies and Vaughn Grissom?3h ago
Braves’ offense thrashes Pirates as team charges up NL East standings
1h ago
‘The kid can just hit’: Vaughn Grissom’s first two weeks with Braves a success
5h ago
Week Zero college football schedule: How to watch all 11 FBS games
2h ago
Week Zero college football schedule: How to watch all 11 FBS games
2h ago
Braves broadcasters will rejoin fans in stands next week
3h ago
The Latest
Falcons’ Deion Jones ready to compete for his linebacker spot
11m ago
Trevor Lawrence briefly back in Georgia before beginning second NFL season
37m ago
Falcons linebacker Deion Jones returns to practice, off PUP list
4h ago
Featured
July 6, 2020 Atlanta:. Atlanta police and sanitation crews finished removing protesters and their belongings from outside the Wendy’s on Monday July 6, 2020 where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by an officer last month. The last concrete barricade was put in place around noon. Some of the protesters milled nearby while a worker from the BP gas station next door pulled boards off the windows. Monday’s cleanup followed a violent holiday weekend that started Saturday night when 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was fatally shot while sitting in a car near the restaurant. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms denounced the violence in an emotional press conference at police headquarters in which she and Turner’s family urged people to come forward with information about the girl’s killers. About 9:30 a.m. Monday, uniformed officers and multiple workers in neon attire tossed flowers and other items from a makeshift memorial outside the Wendy’s into garbage bags. The site has served as ground zero for protests since Brooks was shot in the parking lot following an attempted DUI arrest in the drive-thru line June 12. The restaurant was destroyed during a large protest the next day. Three people have been arrested on arson charges in connection with the incident. JOHN SPINK/JSPINK@AJC.COM

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Opinion: Closing this case doesn’t fix bigger problem
1h ago
Biden’s student loan forgiveness: What we know (and what we don’t)
1h ago
Primary takeaways: Abortion politics, DeSantis flexes muscle
2h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top