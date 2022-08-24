10 quick takes from Jaguars-Falcons joint practice Wednesday

Ridder connected on his next five passes, with the last one being a touchdown pass to Cameron Batson. On his final pass, tight end Kyle Pitts drew an interference call. Ridder was 6-of-9 passing.

3. Special teams: The Falcons and Jaguars did a punt coverage drill in which two blockers tried to stop a defender from running down to cover a punt.

Olamide Zaccheaus and Mike Ford were a formidable vice duo for the Falcons. Corey Ballentine and Stanley Berryhill also were good, with Ballentine getting a knockdown block.

4. Punter Bradley Pinion: Punter Bradley Pinion boomed his final punt, with a hang time of 4.9 seconds.

5. A.J. Terrell held back: Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell didn’t participate in a lot of the 11-on-11 action. Darren Hall took his place. Also, running back Avery Williams worked some at cornerback.

Coach Arthur Smith said Williams was cross-training for emergency situations.

6. Matt Hennessy’s day: Matt Hennessy worked with the first-team offense at center.

7. Red zone: At the start of the red-zone period, Ford batted down a Trevor Lawrence pass in the end zone that was intended for Marvin Jones. He later broke up a pass from quarterback Jake Luton intended for Laquon Treadwell.

8. Rushing the passer: The Jaguars’ pass rush gave the Falcons’ quarterbacks some issues. Because of their length, the Jaguars blocked several passes.

9. Devin Lloyd practiced: Jacksonville linebacker Devin Lloyd practiced. The first-round pick (27th overall) from Utah had been out with a hamstring injury.

10. Inside linebacker rotation: With Jones back, Rashaan Evans and Mykal Walker worked with the No. 1 defense. Troy Andersen and Dorian Etheridge worked together, and Jones and Nick Kwiatkoski worked together. Nathan Landman rotated in.

“That competition is real,” Smith said.

