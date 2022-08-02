Falcons’ Troy Andersen blending in on defense

“I think it’s going well,” Andersen said. “The coaches are making it piece by piece, install by install. I’m just learning and trying to get my details down and watch as much film as possible. I’m trying to learn as much as possible each day.”

The veterans have been helpful.

“Everybody is here to win,” Andersen said. “That’s what it comes down to. Yeah, they’ve been great.”

The athletic and speedy Andersen is seeing NFL speed for the first time.

“Once or twice, you get routed up by (tight end) Kyle Pitts once or twice and it’s not the most fun moment,” Andersen said. “You just learn and get better from it, for sure.”

