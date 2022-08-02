ajc logo
Falcons’ Troy Andersen blending in on defense

Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen (44) talks with linebackers Mykal Walker (3) and Nate Landman during training camp Monday in Flowery Branch. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons rookie linebacker Troy Andersen is adjusting to the NFL.

“Training camp has been good so far,” Andersen said. “Put the pads on and hit some people. It’s been great so far.”

Andersen, who played at Montana State and was drafted in the second round, is playing inside linebacker in the team’s 3-4 defense.

“When you don’t have pads on, everybody is a bit antsy and holding back,” Andersen said. “When you put the pads on and strike people, put licks on people, it’s a lot of fun.”

Andersen is picking up the nuances of the 3-4 scheme.

“I think it’s going well,” Andersen said. “The coaches are making it piece by piece, install by install. I’m just learning and trying to get my details down and watch as much film as possible. I’m trying to learn as much as possible each day.”

The veterans have been helpful.

“Everybody is here to win,” Andersen said. “That’s what it comes down to. Yeah, they’ve been great.”

The athletic and speedy Andersen is seeing NFL speed for the first time.

“Once or twice, you get routed up by (tight end) Kyle Pitts once or twice and it’s not the most fun moment,” Andersen said. “You just learn and get better from it, for sure.”

