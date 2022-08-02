ajc logo
X

Nowhere to throw? It’s OK for Falcons quarterbacks to run

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) takes part in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility on Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) takes part in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility on Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH – A couple of times over the past few Falcons practices, quarterbacks Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder have pulled the ball down and run.

That used to be a no-no, especially in 7-on-7 passing drills, as teams wanted to work on the timing in their passing attacks. But with more running quarterbacks in the NFL, running is more acceptable in practice.

“That is something that we didn’t do a good job of with some of the running quarterbacks when they broke contain or we lost contain on the rush and they got out and it hurt us,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “It hurt us in key moments with some very winnable games for us.”

Smith would rather the quarterback make the proper read and pass the ball. However, he sees the value and allows them to run.

“I’ll allow it because it’s work that we need,” Smith said. “I get it because when you are in a 7-on-7, there’s no rush, but every once in a while, when you cover well enough, you’re going to have to transition when you are playing certain quarterbacks that can scramble. You’re certainly facing more of those it seems like every year.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
Braves reportedly completing trade of Will Smith to Astros for Jake Odorizzi7h ago
Seeking outfield help, Braves acquire Robbie Grossman from Tigers
10h ago
Austin Riley’s new 10-year deal most lucrative in Braves’ history
12h ago
Falcons’ Leroy Watson is off to a good start at tackle
44m ago
Falcons’ Leroy Watson is off to a good start at tackle
44m ago
Atlanta United’s George Campbell out 2-3 weeks
33m ago
The Latest
Falcons’ Troy Andersen blending in on defense
28m ago
Falcons’ Leroy Watson is off to a good start at tackle
44m ago
Falcons’ Marcus Mariota: ‘I’m very comfortable with where I’m at’
12h ago
Featured
07/30/2021 —Marietta, Georgia — Colorful balloons are displayed throughout Kincaid Elementary School during a meet and greet for kindergartners and first graders at the school in Marietta, Friday, July 30, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution

What’s new at school this year?
A conversation with MLK Jr. kept Nichelle Nichols from exiting Star Trek
Ethics panel takes up biggest case yet in probe of Stacey Abrams supporters
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top