Nowhere to throw? It’s OK for Falcons quarterbacks to run

That used to be a no-no, especially in 7-on-7 passing drills, as teams wanted to work on the timing in their passing attacks. But with more running quarterbacks in the NFL, running is more acceptable in practice.

“That is something that we didn’t do a good job of with some of the running quarterbacks when they broke contain or we lost contain on the rush and they got out and it hurt us,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “It hurt us in key moments with some very winnable games for us.”