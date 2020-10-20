Falcons to wear gradient uniforms vs. Lions

The Falcons (1-5) are set to debut their “Rise Up” alternate uniforms when they face the Detroit Lions (2-3) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The alternate uniforms feature a gradient fade rising from black to red.
“The Rise Up alternate uniform pays homage to our next generation of Falcons fans,” according to the team. “The gradient pattern rising from black to red offers a fresh representation of a city constantly on the rise through a visual pattern made from the eye in the Falcon logo.”
Falcons' next four games
Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25
Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29
Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8
Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22
