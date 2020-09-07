Falcons’ jersey schedule for 2020 season

The Falcons, who are sporting new uniforms this season, released their jersey schedule for the season on Monday.
The Falcons will wear their new black jerseys for the season opener against Seattle at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Overall, they’ll wear the black jerseys for six games, the white jerseys for eight games, the gradient jersey for a game and the throwback uniforms for one game.
Here’s a the jersey schedule:
BLACK JERSEYS
- Week 1: vs. Seattle Seahawks
- Week 2: at Dallas Cowboys
- Week 3: vs. Chicago Bears
- Week 5: vs. Carolina Panthers
- Week 12: vs. Las Vegas Raiders
- Week 15: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WHITE JERSEYS
- Week 4: at Green Bay
- Week 6: at Minnesota Vikings
- Week 8: at Carolina Panthers
- Week 9: vs. Denver Broncos
- Week 11: at New Orleans Saints
- Week 14: at Los Angeles Chargers
- Week 17: at Kansas City Chiefs
- Week 18: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GRADIENT JERSEYS
- Week 7: vs. Detroit Lions
THROWBACK JERSEYS
- Week 13: vs. New Orleans Saints
