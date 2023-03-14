Falcons adding free-agent Taylor Heinicke, what’s next at QB?

Exclusive
Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 27 minutes ago
All signs point to franchise moving forward with Desmond Ridder as QB1 with solid veteran leader also on roster

Free-agent quarterback Taylor Heinicke, a metro Atlanta native and five-year NFL veteran, agreed to a multiyear contract with the Falcons on Tuesday.

NFL Media first reported the deal, which isn’t official until the 2023 NFL new league year begins Wednesday at 4 p.m.

ExploreFalcons to sign linebacker Kaden Elliss

The signing signals that the organization is likely moving forward with second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder as the starter and Heinicke as the backup. Ridder was the team’s third-round pick in 2022 and went 2-2 as a starter in the final four games.

Heinicke, a graduate of Collins Hill High in Gwinnett County, has a 12-12-1 record as a starter in the NFL. During the 2021 season, Heinicke threw three TD passes – including two in the final four minutes – as the Washington Commanders rallied for a stunning 34-30 victory over the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Heinicke passed for 1,859 yards and 12 touchdowns in nine starts with the Commanders in 2022.

