Falcons adding free-agent Taylor Heinicke, what’s next at QB?

Free-agent quarterback Taylor Heinicke, a metro Atlanta native and five-year NFL veteran, agreed to a multiyear contract with the Falcons on Tuesday.
NFL Media first reported the deal, which isn’t official until the 2023 NFL new league year begins Wednesday at 4 p.m.
The signing signals that the organization is likely moving forward with second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder as the starter and Heinicke as the backup. Ridder was the team’s third-round pick in 2022 and went 2-2 as a starter in the final four games.
Heinicke, a graduate of Collins Hill High in Gwinnett County, has a 12-12-1 record as a starter in the NFL. During the 2021 season, Heinicke threw three TD passes – including two in the final four minutes – as the Washington Commanders rallied for a stunning 34-30 victory over the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Heinicke passed for 1,859 yards and 12 touchdowns in nine starts with the Commanders in 2022.
The Bow Tie Chronicles
About the Author