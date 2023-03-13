Falcons get busy heading into new league year

-Free agent defensive tackle David Onyemata signed with the team and will be reunited with new Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen, his defensive coordinator last season in New Orleans.

-And, in another late afternoon move, the team is set to sign All-Pro safety Jessie Bates to a four-year deal worth $16 million per year, his agent confirmed.

Lindstrom, who has started all 55 games in which he has played since entering the league as the No. 14 pick in the 2019 draft, signed a five-year, $105 million contract extension. The 2022 Pro Bowler was the first Falcon offensive lineman selected for the Pro Bowl since Jake Matthews and Alex Mack in 2018.

The 6-foot-3, 307 pounder helped the Falcons average nearly 160 yards rushing per game, which ranked third in the NFL.

“What this offensive line did, he’s a big part of that,” Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said.

Tight end Jonnu Smith, who had career highs in receptions (41) and touchdowns (eight) in 2020 with Arthur Smith running the Tennessee offense, was acquired in a trade with the Patriots. In addition to the familiarity with Arthur Smith, the move for Jonnu Smith was likely made with current tight ends Mycole Pruitt and Anthony Firkser set to become unrestricted free agents on Wednesday.

The news of Smith’s trade was first reported by the NFL media.

Pinion, who had a 73.8% touchback rate on 80 kickoffs and grossed 45.9 yards (41.2 net yards) on 62 punts last season, was re-signed to a three-year $8.65 million contract. Pinion (6-5, 228) also serves as the holder on field goals and extra points kicks.

Fullback Keith Smith, a 2022 Pro Bowl second alternate who played a key role in the run game and on special teams, was also re-signed Monday. Smith (6-0, 240) played a career-high 259 offensive snaps in 2022.

Onyemata played each of his seven NFL seasons with the Saints, the last six with Nielsen on the defensive staff. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound Onyemata has 23 career sacks, including five in 2022.

