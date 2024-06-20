Falcons will report to training camp on July 24

For the third time in four offseasons, the Falcons are set to hold joint practices with the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Florida before their first exhibition game on Friday, August 9.

The Falcons practiced with the Dolphins last season and in 2021.

The joint practices will be held Aug. 6 and Aug. 7.

The Falcons’ defense will get tested by the Dolphins’ high-ranking offense. The Dolphins led the NFL in total offense (401.3 yards per game) and were second in scoring (37.2 points per game) last season.

The Dolphins feature quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and a strong rushing attack.

After facing the Dolphins, the Falcons will play at the Ravens at noon on Saturday, August 17 and host the Jaguars at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to complete the exhibition season.

The Falcons will host the Steelers for their regular-season opener on Sunday, Sept. 8 at 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Falcons basically didn’t play any starters in the exhibition games last year. A lot of stock was placed on the joint practices under coach Arthur Smith. New Falcons coach Raheem Morris, who is installing new systems on offense, defense and special teams, may take a different approach.

The Falcons’ $30 million renovation project at their headquarters will be in the final stages of completion during training camp and fans will not be allowed to attend training camp practices this season. The presence of heavy equipment would present safety and logistical problems with several thousand fans on site.

Fans can still see the team at a pair of open practices this summer - July 27 at Seckinger High in Gwinnett County and August 2 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The team held 12 open practices in 2023 and 13 in 2022.

The Bow Tie Chronicles