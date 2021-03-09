X

Falcons will let Keanu Neal test free agency

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal (22) misses the catch against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal (22) misses the catch against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Atlanta Falcons | 1 hour ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Carpenter to be release to save $4 million under projected salary cap

The Falcons are not going to use their franchise tag on strong safety Keanu Neal, his agent confirmed Tuesday to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Neal, who was selected in the first round (17th overall) in 2016, has started 48 of 49 games played over the past five seasons. Also, the Falcons released veteran guard James Carpenter, the team announced Tuesday.

Near the end of last season, Neal cited his favorite memory being the Super Bowl run the Falcons went on during his rookie season. Neal has played last season under the fifth-year option, valued at $6.5 million.

With the release of Carpenter, the Falcons are projected to be $16.2 million over the projected $180 million salary cap. The team couldn’t afford to place the $11.2 million franchise tag for a safety on Neal.

Neal suffered a torn ACL in the 2018 season and an Achilles injury in 2019 that cut his time to four games over two seasons.

Neal started 14 of 15 games last season. The hard-hitting safety finished with 100 tackles, nine tackles for losses, three quarterback hits and one sack.

Falcons’ 2021 draft position: Here are the picks in D. Led’s Mock Draft 2.0: Top five picks

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence (QB, Clemson)

2. New York Jets: Justin Fields, (QB, Ohio State)

3. Miami Dolphins: Ja’Marr Chase (WR, LSU)

4. Falcons: Kyle Pitts (TE, Florida)

5. Cincinnati Bengals: Penei Sewell, (OT, Oregon)

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.