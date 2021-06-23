ajc logo
Falcons to hold open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) takes a snap during open practice Sunday, July 29, 2018, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Caption
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) takes a snap during open practice Sunday, July 29, 2018, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Credit: Branden Camp

Credit: Branden Camp

Atlanta Falcons
By D. Orlando Ledbetter , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

After not hosting any fans during the 2020 exhibition season because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Falcons will hold an open practice Aug. 7, a Saturday, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The time will be announced later with tickets to cost $5. Proceeds will go to Emory Healthcare.

Because of current NFL protocols around COVID-19, there will not be opportunities for player autographs.

The team is set to report to Flowery Branch on July 22. The rest of the Falcons training camp schedule will be announced at a later date, including open practices in Flowery Branch.

