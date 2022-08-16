Falcons’ Timothy Horne swimming to success

Horne, an agile 6-foot-5 and 321-pounder, split the left guard and center with a swim move and recovered a David Blough fumble with two minutes to play. The turnover led to the game-winning 21-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Desmond Ridder to wide receiver Jared Bernhardt.

“All night it just seemed like there were different tendencies with what the offense was doing,” Horne said after the practice Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. “I knew I had him beat. I just swim-moved over him, saw the ball on the ground and went ahead and picked it up.”