Falcons’ Terry Fontenot: ‘Working to build a championship roster one player at a time’

ON NFL’S HIRING PRACTICES: “Well, I think, the seat I sit in, I’m the general manager, I’m one of the 32. So what I have to do is look in the mirror and look at what we’re doing in Atlanta. I can focus on that area. What we’re doing in Atlanta to help this part of the process. And so I have to make sure that number one, everyone in the building, everyone in the building has opportunities to continue to grow. And whether we’re talking about coaches, whether we’re talking about people in the personnel department, the training staff, make sure people in your building are able to grow and are able to develop and you’re very intentional in doing that. And then also the pipeline every time you’re bringing in people whether you’re bringing in coaches, scouts or any area of the organization make sure you’re bringing in minorities and everyone has opportunities to get in your organization and then grow. So for me personally, I just look in the mirror and make sure that we’re doing the right things here in Atlanta.”

IF THAT’S A LOGICAL WAY TO APPROACH THE ISSUES FOR EVERY TEAM: “Absolutely. I think it is and look the league is going to look at the situation every year and I know the league is, is trying their best to improve in the areas that they can, but I do I think for me, I can I can’t solve the ... we can’t solve the problem for every single team, but we can look in the mirror and do the best we can for the Atlanta Falcons.”

ON THE SUCCESSION PLAN AT QUARTERBACK: “We look for succession plans at every position. We have to add to the roster at every single position. And where you can get in trouble is if you if you reach and you feel desperate in certain areas ... but we’re not going to do that and yet, we’re going to evaluate. We’ve got to ... we actually had formal interviews with several quarterbacks yesterday and there’s a good group in this draft. There’s different flavors. We’re going to evaluate those players and at the appropriate time we’ll add to that position. But I think you can get yourself in trouble if you reach and you don’t feel good about what you are doing.”

IF MATT RYAN IS THE QUARTRBACK FOR NEXT SEASON: “I’m not going to say anything about any particular players or any ... because if I answer that question, we can go through the entire roster and talk about who they are. But I would say we’re going to look to add to every position and try to improve this roster.”

ON THE STRENGTHS OF THE DRAFT: “Well, I would say if you go through each position in the draft, there are some positions where they can be a little more top heavy, and it’s not as strong midway through the draft and there’s some positions that there might not be a player at eight that we love, but yet we know there’s depth in the draft. So we’re still going through that process. I wouldn’t say where we see the strengths and weaknesses, but I would say they’re good players at every position.”

ON THE WIDE-RECEIVER GROUP: “We met with a lot of those guys last night too. And there’s some real good receivers in the draft. Again, some different flavors depending on what you’re looking for, but and there’s value at the top and throughout the draft at receiver.

ON VICE PRESIDENT OF PLAYER PERSONNEL KYLE SMITH’S ROLE: “Glad you got the question and because you’ve gotten interrupted like four times, you’re persistent. So Kyle Smith is a stud. It’s funny because when people ask about Kyle Smith I always show them my phone, because I get texts from him or calls every night about 10, 10:30 or 11 o’clock. He’s watching film and he wants to talk or something and he just doesn’t stop. This is all he does. All he cares about is football and building a good team. His mind is always going. That’s the way he’s wired. So he’s a he’s a stud. He’s a really hard worker. And he’s just obsessed with what he does.”

CHARACTERISTICS OF EDGE RUSHERS: “I think in that position when you go historically, and look at edge rushers that have been successful, they’ve come in all shapes and sizes. You’ve had the tall (and) long. You’ve had the undersized. You’ve had guys with great 40 times. Guys that don’t have great measurables. They come in all shapes and sizes. And so it’s just about assessing, can that player get to the quarterback? Is he a true pressure player? Does he win? Because when you start focusing on just the measurables and you try to create something, sometimes you can get yourself in trouble. So, I would say the most important part is he winning those one-on-one matchups?

ON CALVIN RIDLEY’S SITUATION: “It’s not something we can talk about right now. There’s there’s no update on it and when there is we’ll let you know.”

MORE ON RIDLEY: “Again, that’s a question for Calvin. I can’t address that, how he is particularly doing but I will say yes, the receiver position is important. And but it’s a complementary game. So our goal is to improve our team overall. Because when you protect, you have a good run game, then the receivers are going to be more open, when you’re playing good defense and you’re playing with leads, it changes things. So I would say it’s a complementary game. So, our goal this season is to improve the entire roster. And obviously the receiver position, that’s an area we have to improve as well.”

Caption Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is smiling while jogging off the field with a 24-21 victory over the Buccaneers in a NFL football game on Monday, December 18, 2017, in Tampa. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com Credit: ccompton@ajc.com Credit: ccompton@ajc.com Caption Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is smiling while jogging off the field with a 24-21 victory over the Buccaneers in a NFL football game on Monday, December 18, 2017, in Tampa. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com Credit: ccompton@ajc.com Credit: ccompton@ajc.com

ON OTHER QBS GETTING IMPATIENT AND THE RELATIONSHIP WITH MATT RYAN: “It’s great. Matt, he’s a great professional. He comes in and works every day and does everything he can do to help the team win. So I would say that’s probably a question for Matt, specifically, but from from my vantage point ... I really appreciate Matt and what he’s been in terms of a leader, in terms of worker, in terms of professional, everything he’s done here in Atlanta. And so I would say for from my standpoint, from my vantage point, it has been excellent. I appreciate it.”

GEORGIA BULLDOGS AT THE COMBINE: “That’s exciting. And I’ve said it before, obviously Kirby (Smart) and that whole staff, that whole building, they did a great job. Building what they built there. It is kind of overwhelming when you look at all the players on that roster, particularly on defense, but also on offense. They have some really good players. And so they’re like you said they’re right around the corner. So we have to really evaluate those players and look at them. The interesting thing too is when you look around the league and there are so many local players from Georgia that are really good. I’m hoping we actually can have the locals day. We weren’t allowed to have it last year with COVID. But if we can have that, that’s exciting because there’s a lot of kids that grew up in the Georgia area that ended up in some different areas that are really good football players. So, we’re excited about spending a lot of time with those Georgia players.”

THE VALUE OF BEING AT THE COMBINE: “Yeah, it really starts with assessing the makeup. We have to take advantage of every touchpoint we have with the players in this draft process because the most important thing is the makeup. And so whether it’s the combine, whether if it’s pro days, personal visits, we have to take advantage of getting around those players. ... our coaches, our scouts, and make sure the players that we pull the cards off the board and the players we sign and bring into the building, we’re bringing in the right culture. We’re bringing the right types of players. So, it’s extremely valuable.”

WHAT THEY LEARNED FROM LAST YEAR’S MOSTLY VIRTUAL PROCESS: “I guess I can say we were still going to utilize, as long as the league allows us to do, in terms of virtual meetings, we’re going to utilize that and we’ll still utilize that part of it. You can be really efficient and still having virtual meetings and virtual interviews as long as we’re allowed to do that. So we’ll utilize that. We did learn some things last year, but being in person is important to us.”

IF RE-SIGNING CORDARELLE PATTERSON IS A TOP PRIORITY: “The first thing we have to do is create low cap space. Then, number one is our players and we have a lot of players. I won’t talk specifically about CP, but we have a lot of players that we want to re-sign and that’s important. Now, it’s important for us to ... you’re never a player away. So, we have to look at each specific player, evaluate the player and look at the parameters of the type of contract that we can sign. What makes sense for us. We have to stay disciplined with that because we’re not trying to sign one player. We’re trying to build a team. So we have to make sure we assess the value and stay within our parameters with every player. And on the other side of it, it’s important for players to assess their market value along with their agents and their families and find the best situation for them because they have a small amount of time to make as much money as they can. And so we respect going through that process of the business.

So with that, there are going to be some players that we’re going to be able to re-sign. Some players are going to move on and we understand that, but talking specifically about CP (Patterson) that’s an example of what we have to do this year and free agency. That was a situation where it was a month in free agency when we signed CP. He wasn’t getting the offers he wanted and again a month into it. We signed him. We had a clear vision for him. It says a lot about him and the success that he had because he’s a great man that we added on and off the field. And it says a lot about our coaching staff and that they’re able to find what he does well and he had the most productive season of his career as an offensive player. So that shows the way we were able to find value in that and I believe it really shows the league that this is an attractive place to be. You look at our coaching staff and you look at what they’re able to do with players and you look at Atlanta and living in Atlanta, whether you’re young and single or whether you’re married, whether you have a big family it’s a great place to live. So, living in Atlanta, the opportunities that we have in all three phases because we have opportunities here and we have a coaching staff that’s going to get the most out of players. So, I think CP is an example of what we have to do especially with constraints we have here this year.”

Caption Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson picks up yardage against the Washington Football Team in a NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com” Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ Caption Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson picks up yardage against the Washington Football Team in a NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com” Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

HOW TO PLACE A VALUE ON PATTERSON’S HYBRID POSITION: “Because a lot of things we do when we evaluate value is we look at comps, position comps. So, when it is kind of that hybrid unique position, it’s tough to have a Rolodex a lot of times with players like that. So it was tough to value, but at the end of the day for us, it boils down to assessing the makeup, assessing the fit and looking at what we can do currently with our specific team. So, it’s not always easy to value that specific position. But it’s something that we have to do.”

ON THE DEVELOPMENT OF PLAYERS: “Just like our whole rookie class and a lot of young players, it’s important this offseason for them to work and come back in a better situation.”

ON QB HAND SIZE: “Well, like I say, with any measurable, it’s all a piece of the puzzle, right? It’s all a part of it any measurable, any statistic, it’s all a part of the evaluation. But there’s never going to be one thing that that makes the decision.”

ON A QUARTERBACK WITH SMALLER HANDS: :It’s all a part of it. It all factors in, but there’s never going to be one thing that completely eliminates or makes a decision. For us but we’re going to look at everything.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles