Falcons’ Terry Fontenot believes relationship bond will get team through tough times

The Falcons moved up practice to 8:15 a.m. after allowing the players who lived locally the option to go home and enjoy some electricity. The electricity came back on around 7:15 a.m., and Morris’ old-school practice plans were enhanced by the cameras and review screens.

But Fontenot said the relationship between the front office and the coaches are growing.

“You really become like brothers and sisters,” Fontenot said. “You have sisters. You have brothers. You really are a family. It’s such a unique … all you think about, 24/7, is making this team better. That’s the same thing, whether you’re talking about the coaching staff, whether you are talking about ... you are always thinking about it.”

So, when Morris called at 4:30 a.m., Fontenot may have been miffed, but he answered.

“You do really feel like you’re family,” Fontenot said. “All you are doing is trying to do your very best to make this team better. You kind of hate that the fans don’t always get to see behind the scenes. All of what goes into everything.”

Fontenot used that example to explain why there is such a positive outlook for the team heading into the 2024 season. Owner Arthur Blank said he was optimistic about the coming season.

“Every team is going to have a little bit different feel to it,” Fontenot said. “What really sticks out to me right now is that it’s all about the team. Our leadership is exceptional; it truly is exceptional.”

Fontenot pointed to safety Jessie Bates III, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and quarterback Kirk Cousins on the defense.

“Jessie wants everyone around him to be successful,” Fontenot said. “He’s trying. He wants to help all the players around him grow. I know that you see it when you watch him practice.”

Fontenot believes that in addition to the football part squared away, the relationship building is what creates an atmosphere for the team to flourish. He noted the relationship between Falcons wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard and wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III.

“I really feel like Ike is Ray-Ray’s dad when you see them talk,” Fontenot said. “It’s a real thing. It’s a real relationship. They truly love each other.”

The Falcons hit a speed bump this offseason when they were flagged by the NFL office for tampering in the signings of Cousins, tight end Charlie Woerner and wide receiver Darnell Mooney. The team was fined $300,000 – Fontenot $50,000 – and lost a fifth-round draft pick.

Fontenot said the lost pick will not change the team’s approach to the 2025 NFL draft.

“We compartmentalized it,” Fontenot said. “We separated. We are focused on the draft. We’ll do everything the league needs us to do.”

He believes the team is headed in the right direction through six practices in training camp.

“It’s hard to measure,” Fontenot said. “Right now, we are looking at it like we had our second padded practice. We have a practice at the stadium Friday. Then we are preparing. ... You kind of just have to stay in the moment. Handle the challenges of the moment and continue to progress.”

Several have declared the Falcons, who have posted six consecutive losing seasons, as the favorites to win the NFC South.

“You don’t want to look too far out,” Fontenot said. “You just attack every single thing you are doing right then.”

Fontenot is looking forward to the joint practices against the Dolphins on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“You do get a feel for your team. ... We see it out there against each other,” Fontenot said. “When you go and practice against another team, you can get a feel. We’re going against, a lot respect for (Miami general manager) Chris (Grier) and (Dolphins coach) Mike (McDaniel) in what they’ve done.”

The Dolphins went to the AFC playoffs last season and recently signed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a long-term contract.

“That’s a fast, athletic team in Miami,” Fontenot said. “When you get a chance to see your team against some other people, you get a feel when you see them in those one-on-ones.”

And answer the phone when family is calling.

