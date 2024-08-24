Falcons’ Taylor Heinicke: ‘I would love to be a part of the Falcons’

On what stood out to him from this training camp and team compared to others: ”This was a different camp than most. I think Raheem [Morris] had a different approach to it. One that’s different than anything I’ve been through. But it obviously worked for him. Maybe he learned that from L.A. or something. We brought in [Justin] Simmons. We brought in [Matthew] Judon. Kind of going out there and looking at practice every day, those guys came out and worked. There was a lot of times we were in full pads two or three times in a row and the guys were sore, and they just came out and kept working. So, I’m sure every guy in that locker room would tell you it was a little rough. But we got better every day. You can see it. So, again, you see a lot of special things during practice, during camp. And those are the things that make me want to stay here.”

On his fourth-and-3 throw to WR Casey Washington: ”Yeah, so we had a little motion come in. And we pretty much had a shell from number three, like a little five-yard in from number two. And based on how they played that motion, it looked like they just bumped. So, it was like a cover three. And for that concept, you don’t really like cover three and how they’re supposed to play it. So I saw Casey one-on-one backside and thought I’d give him a chance. Of course, I go back and look at the iPad, and their linebacker kind of messed up so that number two was open. So, again, it’s little things like that you kind of just keep working on, see more of that on film, and then maybe make the right decision next time.”

On what he thinks about having a third quarterback on the roster: ”Yeah, I think it’s good for the NFL. You go back, I think it was two years ago, the NFC Championship game, and those two quarterbacks got hurt. People don’t really want to watch a big-time game and not have a quarterback in there. So a great example from last year was Case Keenum. He was third-string in Houston. I think he had to come in for a game or two. He’s a 12-year vet, I believe. He came in and did great. So I think the more quarterbacks you can have, it’s good, because there is a lot of injuries. The NFL stands for ‘not for long.’ I think 100% of the guys get injured. So, again, I kind of always point back to that playoff game two years ago. You don’t want to see receivers or running backs play quarterback.”