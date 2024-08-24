Falcons’ Taylor Heinicke: ‘I would love to be a part of the Falcons’

Here’s what Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke had to say after the 31-0 loss to the Jaguars on Friday:
On how tough it was to go against Jacksonville’s ones: ”Yeah, obviously we knew it was going to be a challenge. But I think the guys had a really good mindset going into the game. It’s a great opportunity for us to go against ones, kind of put some film out there, see how we can do. I thought we moved the ball pretty well. We got to the midfield two, three times, we just stalled out. But again, like you said, to do that against those ones, it gives you a little bit of confidence. We wish we put some points up there.”
On how he feels knowing he could be cut: ”Yeah, you know, it’s one of those stressful times. It’s really the worst time of the NFL for all these guys, just kind of not knowing where you’re going to be. For me personally, I did everything I could throughout OTAs and training camp. When I got the reps, I tried to go in there and make the most of it. When I wasn’t in, I was trying to help Kirk [Cousins] and Mike [Michael Penix Jr.] in any way I could. I would love to be a part of the Falcons. I think this is probably the best roster I’ve been a part of when you kind of look at it from top to bottom. I think Raheem [Morris]’s built something special here, and I would love to be a part of that. That being said, who knows what’s going to happen. I think the cut day is on Tuesday, so we’ll find out from tonight until then. But again, I would love to be at the Atlanta Falcons. If not, I just love the game of football. I just want to keep playing football. So, yeah, that’s the dream.”
On what stood out to him from this training camp and team compared to others: ”This was a different camp than most. I think Raheem [Morris] had a different approach to it. One that’s different than anything I’ve been through. But it obviously worked for him. Maybe he learned that from L.A. or something. We brought in [Justin] Simmons. We brought in [Matthew] Judon. Kind of going out there and looking at practice every day, those guys came out and worked. There was a lot of times we were in full pads two or three times in a row and the guys were sore, and they just came out and kept working. So, I’m sure every guy in that locker room would tell you it was a little rough. But we got better every day. You can see it. So, again, you see a lot of special things during practice, during camp. And those are the things that make me want to stay here.”
On his fourth-and-3 throw to WR Casey Washington: ”Yeah, so we had a little motion come in. And we pretty much had a shell from number three, like a little five-yard in from number two. And based on how they played that motion, it looked like they just bumped. So, it was like a cover three. And for that concept, you don’t really like cover three and how they’re supposed to play it. So I saw Casey one-on-one backside and thought I’d give him a chance. Of course, I go back and look at the iPad, and their linebacker kind of messed up so that number two was open. So, again, it’s little things like that you kind of just keep working on, see more of that on film, and then maybe make the right decision next time.”
On what he thinks about having a third quarterback on the roster: ”Yeah, I think it’s good for the NFL. You go back, I think it was two years ago, the NFC Championship game, and those two quarterbacks got hurt. People don’t really want to watch a big-time game and not have a quarterback in there. So a great example from last year was Case Keenum. He was third-string in Houston. I think he had to come in for a game or two. He’s a 12-year vet, I believe. He came in and did great. So I think the more quarterbacks you can have, it’s good, because there is a lot of injuries. The NFL stands for ‘not for long.’ I think 100% of the guys get injured. So, again, I kind of always point back to that playoff game two years ago. You don’t want to see receivers or running backs play quarterback.”
About the Author