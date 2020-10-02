Falcons' talent evident, but ‘you are what your record is’

Following the Falcons' most recent collapse, a 30-26 loss to the Chicago Bears that saw the team blow a 26-10 lead in the fourth quarter, players quickly came to Quinn’s defense. Defensive end Dante Fowler gave a postgame speech not only to demand accountability from his peers, but to let Quinn know the players will keep fighting for him. After the game, Gurley specifically said the 0-3 start has “nothing to do with (Quinn).” He said the inability to close games out is a reflection of the players in key moments.

Ultimately, as Quinn said, wins and losses fall on the coach’s shoulders. And judging by the responses Quinn and a few of his assistants gave this week, they would agree that the players, and the talent dispersed throughout the different units, aren’t the problem. Linebackers coach Jeff Ulbrich, who also calls defensive plays on first and second down, was asked if the 0-3 start is indicative of the talent on the roster.

“I don’t think so at all,” Ulbrich said. “But ultimately you are what your record is. So we have to prove otherwise.”

Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris was asked if the players taking the fall for the 0-3 start was an accurate depiction or if there is a shared responsibility across the board.

“I am always going to be a part of my guys,” Morris said. "When I say my guys, I’m not just talking about the players. I’m talking about the organization. I’m talking about you guys. I’m talking about everybody involved with Atlanta football.

“None of us would have thought we would be sitting at 0-3 right now, including myself, including the players, including the head coach, including our ownership, including our GM, including our scouting department. We are built to win football games, and we have to go out and win football games. If you don’t feel or accept some sort of responsibility for that, shame on you.”

Asked if the Falcons' talent matches the record, offensive line coach Chris Morgan said the key simply is to close those games they are leading.

“We have to find ways to finish,” Morgan said. “That’s the biggest thing. We’ve talked about playing good in spots and playing good in spurts. You have to play good the whole game. You’ve got to finish and we haven’t done that yet. That’s what we are up here working on trying to do. We’ve got to go do it this week. That’s the plan.”

It’s hard to dispute the talent in the passing game. While receiver Julio Jones is regarded as one of the best receivers in the NFL, Calvin Ridley ranks second in the NFL in receiving yards with 349. Ridley also has recorded six catches of over 20 yards and has posted 100 yards in all three games. Tight end Hayden Hurst has scored two touchdowns, and the offensive line has surrendered only five sacks.

Injuries, of course, have taken a toll. Jones (hamstring) and right tackle Kaleb McGary (knee) were unable to play against Chicago. On defense, the Falcons were without defensive end Takk McKinley (groin), linebacker Foye Oluokun (hamstring), cornerback A.J. Terrell (reserve/COVID-19 list) and safety Ricardo Allen (elbow).

Even so, most clubs around the league are dealing with injuries. For instance, the Green Bay Packers will enter Monday night’s game against the Falcons without receiver Allen Lazard (core muscle surgery) and possibly could be without receiver Davante Adams (hamstring). In that respect, the NFL’s salary cap is designed to even out each team’s depth to create a balanced playing field. In addition, a lot of responsibility lies on coaching staffs to develop young players at the end of their rosters.

For example, former Falcons safety Ryan Neal, who was on the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad entering Week 3′s win over the Dallas Cowboys, was active for the game and made the game-clinching interception for his new team. Neal has since been promoted to the Seahawks' 53-man roster.

On the Falcons' own roster, rookie linebacker Mykal Walker subbed for Oluokun and played 72 snaps. Pro Football Focus gave Walker a 79.2 overall grade with a pass-coverage mark of 90.5.

At 0-3, the Falcons are in a spot where there is very little to zero margin for error. While many of the Falcons players have placed the burden of this three-game losing streak on themselves, this coaching staff is aware it must accept a sizable chunk of the blame as well.

“I spend my time going to the lab and finding out what we can do better as a coaching staff,” Morris said. “I spend my time finding out how we can put people in a better position. I hope the players do the same thing from their end, and I hope the scouting department is doing the same thing on their end. And I hope the ownership is showing the same support from their end that they can do. And a matter of fact, I don’t hope -- I know that’s what’s going on.

"I have a lot of confidence that we will turn this thing around, and I hope you guys do as well.”