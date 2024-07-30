Falcons survive first padded practice of training camp

The Falcons went 11-on-11, but with no tackling to the ground. They also had some one-on-one work for the defensive backs and wide receivers and the offensive and defensive linemen.

“To see the collisions and how athletic these guys are to be able to strike each other, but still stay up on their feet and protect each other,” Rodgers said. “That’s the real art form. Once we get in games, we’re looking to totally dominate somebody.”

Rodgers has been waiting for the pads to come on.

“I’m looking for physicality,” Rodgers said. “I want guys to knock people back. Kick (expletive) up front. Be able to get off blocks and get to the quarterback in the passing game. That’s why you’re in pads.”

Rodgers is not a big fan of the offseason and organized team activities.

“We’re doing all of this non-padded stuff, which is great for the mental stuff,” Rodgers said. “But for the big guys, they need to hit people. They (must) be able to play with their hands. Play with their feet.”

Falcons left guard Matthew Bergeron and linebacker Milo Eifler got into a minor skirmish after one play.

“I was on the other side of the field,” left tackle Jake Matthews said. “I missed a lot of it. By the time I saw it, it was breaking up. I was like, I better get back in the huddle.”

Matthews wasn’t surprised that it was Bergeron in the first fight of training camp.

“He’s one of those guys you like playing next to you because you know he’s got your back,” Matthews said. “You know he’s passionate about it. He’s a guy that I want to go to battle with.”

It wasn’t a really smooth practice. There were several flags for offside and encroachment penalties. There also were some dropped passes, and safety Jessie Bates III intercepted a Kirk Cousins pass intended for wide receiver Darnell Mooney.

The Falcons have replays available, and Mooney went over to watch the play. After his review, he said, “That’s one on me.”

So, to be truthful, it was kind of sloppy.

“I noticed a couple (flags),” Matthews said. “We had some procedural stuff. Got the pads on, and guys were excited. Part of being a pro is that you’ve got to lock in on that stuff. I know that it will get better.”

Falcons coach Raheem Morris addressed the status of the team before practice.

“The physicality is what we are introducing today, with the pads,” Morris said. “The physical nature of it all will turn up in the next two days of practice. Being able to go out there in pads. The percentage of how you do it will turn up from low to medium. Then obviously getting a jog through and then coming back on that last day. Really turning it up when we get to (Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday).”

Assistant general manager Kyle Smith said the Falcons have been grading the players on movement. Now, they can start making football evaluations with the pads on.

“It’s the management of all those things,” Morris said. “How you do those things. Listening to your science people and just being smart from a coaching standpoint, organization standpoint and from a performance standpoint.”

Now, some of the position battles will ramp up.

“When you get a chance to see the guys put on pads and you get a chance to really grade those guys and how they are going to play, that is the fun part of football,” Morris said.

Outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter was pleased after the first padded practice.

“Just being able to pass rush,” Carter said. “We got a chance to do some one-on-ones. Knocking some rust off there.”

Carter, a former Norcross High and Georgia Bulldogs standout, noticed that things also intensified on the offense.

“Then that run game,” Carter said. “There was an emphasis in that run game. The (offensive) line came out ready to go. The defense, we had to come out ready to go. It was fun. There was just a whole lot of banging.”

So, the first padded practice passed the noise test.

Nice battle between TE/WR Kyle Pitts and S Demarco Hellams during one-on-one red zone period for the #Falcons today. pic.twitter.com/boj4gbfAlC — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) July 30, 2024

