Williams incorporated drawing into his morning routine during the 2024 season after mental strength coach Jim Brogan recommended the tactic to him. The 28-year-old said his performance left him in a bad place mentally, and Brogan helped return him to a positive frame of mind.

Part of the change is because of his drawing. Williams settles into a relaxed place and envisions all the elements involved with playing an MLB game — crowd noise, weather, plate appearances, pinch-running opportunities, etc. — and depicts them into illustrations.

He said visualizing future situations helps him prepare for the moment that he is called on to deliver.

“With not playing a lot and coming in big situations, I think a lot of the adrenaline hits,” Williams said. “There’s, I’m sure, some jitters, and I feel like that’s put me in a pretty calm, (peaceful) state of mind so that I can perform at my best in those situations.”

The Braves have relied on their bench more often this season, with 19 different position players receiving a start. And like Williams, each one has a different method for staying prepared.

Stuart Fairchild, an outfielder who primarily enters the game as a pinch-runner, said he likes to watch bullpens to see live pitching. He times his swing up with the pitcher’s delivery, which is similar to live at-bats — minus the physical bat.

“If I can dance with the pitcher, then I’m ready for when I get into a game,” Fairchild said.

Eli White also values repetition, so he treats every day like he is in the starting lineup. That includes taking ground balls, getting defensive work in the outfield and preparing for situations he is likely to enter the game during, which is primarily pinch-hitting against left-handed pitchers.

His preparation paid off in Tuesday night’s win over the Mets, as a pinch-hit single off of José Castillo helped mount the Braves’ five-run rally in the sixth inning.

“I’ll go through all the left-handed pitchers and stay on top of their scouting reports and how they’re pitching certain guys,” White said. “So I’m ready if that situation comes up.”

Staying mentally engaged during the game is one of the biggest challenges involved with coming off the bench. For Alex Verdugo, trying to predict pitchers’ sequencing keeps him locked in.

“You can kind of test it out, see how you’re seeing it and what the game’s doing,” said Verdugo, who has slotted into six of the Braves’ nine lineup spots.

A deep roster is vital for any team aiming to make a postseason run. The Braves, who are winners of 10 of their last 14 games, understand the importance, which is why they are likely to add players before next month’s trade deadline.

But until that time comes, the current Braves bench will continue to stay ready.