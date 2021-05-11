Falcons still have room for tight end Hayden Hurst

“Hayden has gotten better,” Peelle said. “You can see his growth as well, getting better, constantly getting better. He’s a guy that plays with tremendous effort. It’s important to him, very unselfish. … You can see him just getting better as well.”

Hurst was drafted in the first round by the Ravens. He was traded to the Falcons before last season for a second-round pick. He caught a career-high 56 passes for 571 yards and six touchdowns.

“He’s doing better at the line of scrimmage,” Peelle said. “I think his routes are clear. I know that’s very vague. He’s moving a little more fluid on the football field. Overall, you could see that he’s playing with a little bit more confidence.

“He had only played the position for a couple of years, if I’m not mistaken, coming out of South Carolina. He was a baseball player. Just that natural growth from getting more reps at the position.”