Falcons’ Smith mum on Julio Jones attending minicamp

Falcons coach Arthur Smith says he won't speculate on whether Julio Jones will attend minicamp; addresses Dante Fowler and his absence from voluntary OTAs.

Atlanta Falcons | 1 hour ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons coach Arthur Smith would not say Wednesday if he’s expecting wide receiver Julio Jones to attend the team’s mandatory minicamp, which is set for next week.

“We have conversations all the time with all of our players,” Smith said before practice. “We have good communications going back and forth (through) multiple avenues. We’ll see what happens next week with where we are at. I can answer that for your next week.”

The Falcons were set to take the field Wednesday for their second open session of their OTAs.

“We are just trying to improve,” Smith said. “Get out schemes down. Really, mentally trying to tax our guys. Just getting us ready to go. The whole objective is to be ready to go (for) training camp.”

