Falcons sign wide receiver J’Mon Moore

The Falcons announced the signing of wide receiver J’Mon Moore on Friday afternoon.
As a rookie in 2018, Moore played in 12 games for the Green Bay Packers, who drafted him out of Missouri in the fourth round that year (133rd overall). He caught two passes for 15 yards and returned four kickoffs for a 25.5-yard average.
Moore, listed at 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, hasn’t played in a game since 2018. He was cut by the Packers during the preseason in 2019 and has since spent time on the practice squads of the Browns and the Texans.
